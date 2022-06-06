Maharashtra: Schools to reopen from June 15 amid rising Covid-19 cases

After a long summer and COVID-19 break, Maharashtra schools are all set to reopen. With new COVID-19 cases being reported in Maharashtra, state school Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad has taken notice. She told the media that the reopening of Maharashtra Schools would begin on June 15, 2022, as scheduled.

On June 15, 2022, Maharashtra Schools would reopen, but with COVID-19 safety protocols in place. However, as per media reports, school Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad has stated that while these protocols will be in place, masks will not be required for everyone. In addition, new COVID-19-related Standard Operating Procedures and SOPs are expected to be released very soon.

Varsha Gaikwad stated, "We're taking stock of the COVID situation; cases are rising, but schools will return on June 15 with COVID-appropriate procedures." Masks are not required. New SOPs will be distributed to schools. Further decisions will be made in light of the situation," as per the report.

Meanwhile, COVID cases in the state have increased dramatically in recent days. A portion of the cases reported in Mumbai surpassed the 800 case mark on Saturday and then again on Sunday. Updates on the reopening of Maharashtra schools are still awaited.

On Sunday, Mumbai reported 961 new cases, bringing the state total to 1494. Similar figures were reported on Saturday, prompting the State Government to recommend masks and alert health care facilities to a possible increase.

However, the severity of the cases has remained under control thus far. The state's facility has been expanded, but the number of hospitalizations remains low. According to BMC, 95 per cent of the cases were asymptomatic. People are urged, however, to follow COVID-appropriate behaviour.

Also Read: Maharashtra government orders increased testing, vaccine coverage

Also Read: Maharashtra: Class 12 results and CET equally important for admissions to vocational courses

Also Read: Deccan Queen, India's first deluxe train, Celebrates 92 years