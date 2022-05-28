After Niagara Falls, now Mumbai's iconic BMC HQ lights up to support Sadhguru's 'Save Soil' message

The 'Save Soil' Movement has garnered support across the world with over two billion people already speaking in favour of the issue.

Image: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation in Mumbai lights up in support of the Save Soil movement.

Headquarters of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation in Mumbai lit up in the colours of the 'Save Soil' logo in support of the cause launched by Isha Foundation founder Sadhguru. As the 'Save Soil' Movement garners support across the world with over two billion people already speaking in favour of the issue, BMC joined in to express its solidarity. Previously, the epic Niagara Falls in Canada, Jet d'Eau fountain in Geneva, and Montreal Olympic Stadium have shown similar support for the 'Save Soil' movement by lighting up in blue and green colour. Also Read: Save Soil Movement: 15 significant facts you must know

The BMC initiative came just days after Sadhguru met Maharashtra Environment and Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray at Davos on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum. where the duo exchanged notes on sustained development. At the World Economic Forum, Sadhguru underlined that healthy life and healthy soil are inextricably connected. Speaking on the Wisdom Panel at the Future of Cities event, he re-emphasised the need to regenerate soil health to make it remunerative for farmers. Doing so, Sadhguru said, will not just enable them to continue to farm their lands in the interest of food security but also reduce migratory exodus into cities and ensure long-term planetary wellbeing.

Sadhguru is on a 100-day, 30000 km-long motorcycle journey as part of his 'Save Soil' movement to spread awareness about soil degradation. During the course of his journey, which kicked off on March 21 in the United Kingdom, Sadhguru has organised nearly 470 events globally and forged support for his mission from people cutting across the social spectrum. According to the Isha Foundation, at least 72 nations have endorsed the need to protect the soil and take measures to ensure it. Also Read: Save Soil movement: Story of a civil engineer's organic coconut farm

Image: File photo of Sadhguru on his bike during his 'Save Soil' campaign journey.