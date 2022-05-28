Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    After Niagara Falls, now Mumbai's iconic BMC HQ lights up to support Sadhguru's 'Save Soil' message

    First Published May 28, 2022, 5:42 PM IST

    The 'Save Soil' Movement has garnered support across the world with over two billion people already speaking in favour of the issue.

    Image: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation in Mumbai lights up in support of the Save Soil movement.

    Headquarters of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation in Mumbai lit up in the colours of the 'Save Soil' logo in support of the cause launched by Isha Foundation founder Sadhguru. As the 'Save Soil' Movement garners support across the world with over two billion people already speaking in favour of the issue, BMC joined in to express its solidarity.

    Previously, the epic Niagara Falls in Canada, Jet d'Eau fountain in Geneva, and Montreal Olympic Stadium have shown similar support for the 'Save Soil' movement by lighting up in blue and green colour.

    Also Read: Save Soil Movement: 15 significant facts you must know

    Image: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation in Mumbai lights up in support of the Save Soil movement.

    The BMC initiative came just days after Sadhguru met Maharashtra Environment and Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray at Davos on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum. where the duo exchanged notes on sustained development. 

    At the World Economic Forum, Sadhguru underlined that healthy life and healthy soil are inextricably connected. Speaking on the Wisdom Panel at the Future of Cities event, he re-emphasised the need to regenerate soil health to make it remunerative for farmers. Doing so, Sadhguru said, will not just enable them to continue to farm their lands in the interest of food security but also reduce migratory exodus into cities and ensure long-term planetary wellbeing.

    Image: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation in Mumbai lights up in support of the Save Soil movement.

    Sadhguru is on a 100-day, 30000 km-long motorcycle journey as part of his 'Save Soil' movement to spread awareness about soil degradation. 

    During the course of his journey, which kicked off on March 21 in the United Kingdom, Sadhguru has organised nearly 470 events globally and forged support for his mission from people cutting across the social spectrum. According to the Isha Foundation, at least 72 nations have endorsed the need to protect the soil and take measures to ensure it.

    Also Read: Save Soil movement: Story of a civil engineer's organic coconut farm

    Image: File photo of Sadhguru on his bike during his 'Save Soil' campaign journey.

    The India leg of the journey will begin on May 29 when he would be traversing across nine states in the country with his 'Save Soil' message. Sadhguru will start his journey from Gujarat and travel along Jaipur to reach Delhi. His bike will then turn towards central India where he is scheduled to address events in Lucknow and Bhopal before heading to Mumbai. His first public event in South India will be in Hyderabad followed by events in Bangalore and Mysuru. His journey will come to an end at Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore. 

    Also Read: What Sadhguru, on 'Save Soil' mission, told the Saudis in Riyadh

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Stadium misuse Transferring IAS couple sent a strong message, says Anurag Thakur

    Stadium misuse: 'Transferring IAS couple sent a strong message'

    Who is Anbumani Ramdoss, the new PMK president? - adt

    Who is Anbumani Ramdoss, the new PMK president?

    DGCA fines IndoGo Rs 5 lakh for denying boarding to specially abled child

    DGCA fines IndoGo Rs 5 lakh for not boarding specially-abled child

    Trivitron creates RT-PCR test kit to detect Monkeypox virus - adt

    Trivitron creates RT-PCR test kit to detect Monkeypox virus

    Depressed over mother's death, man dumps BMW worth Rs 1.3 cr in Cauvery River - adt

    Depressed over mother's death, man dumps BMW worth Rs 1.3 cr in Cauvery River

    Recent Stories

    Hot and sexy Disha Patani flaunts cleavage in sultry black corset drb

    Hot and sexy Disha Patani flaunts cleavage in sultry black corset

    Regular exercise to sleep: 5 effective ways to be mentally healthy - adt

    Regular exercise to sleep: 5 effective ways to be mentally healthy

    Everything else is not important to me - Liverpool Sadio Mane on Real Madrid transfer links-ayh

    'Everything else is not important to me' - Liverpool's Sadio Mane on Real Madrid transfer links

    NBA National Basketball Association: Los Angeles Lakers appoint Darvin Ham as head coach-krn

    NBA: Los Angeles Lakers appoint Darvin Ham as head coach

    Stadium misuse Transferring IAS couple sent a strong message, says Anurag Thakur

    Stadium misuse: 'Transferring IAS couple sent a strong message'

    Recent Videos

    IPL 2022 Playoffs, Indian Premier League: Sanju Samson has been exceptional - Kumar Sangakkara-ayh

    IPL 2022 Playoffs: 'Sanju Samson has been exceptional' - Kumar Sangakkara

    Video Icon
    Amid Russian invasion, US aircraft carrier Harry S Truman joins Neptune Shield 22

    Amid Russian invasion, US aircraft carrier Harry S Truman joins Neptune Shield 22

    Video Icon
    Shahrukh Pathan, who pointed pistol at Delhi cop during 2020 riots, celebrated on parole visit home

    Shahrukh Pathan, who pointed pistol at Delhi cop during 2020 riots, celebrated on parole visit home

    Video Icon
    After Gyanvapi mosque, dispute over Mathura Shahi Idgah gets louder

    After Gyanvapi mosque, dispute over Mathura Shahi Idgah gets louder

    Video Icon
    PM Modi meets Hindi-speaking Japanese boy; here's what he said - adt

    PM Modi meets Hindi-speaking Japanese boy; here's what he said

    Video Icon