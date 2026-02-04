The Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project achieves a key milestone with its second mountain tunnel breakthrough in Palghar, Maharashtra. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw lauded the rapid progress, stating it instills new confidence in the nation.

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project has achieved a major milestone with the successful breakthrough of the second mountain tunnel in Palghar district, Maharashtra, marking significant progress in India's first high-speed rail project.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Minister Hails Rapid Progress

On Wednesday, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced the development, highlighting the project's rapid progress. Addressing the media, the Railway Minister stated that the entire nation is watching the progress of the high-speed rail project, which is expected to transform intercity travel and strengthen India's modern rail infrastructure within a month.

The minister emphasised that the project's pace has instilled new confidence in the country, drawing global attention and appreciation for its innovative construction and technology Vaishnaw said, "The entire country is watching India's first rail speed project. Its breakthrough was achieved in the second mountain tunnel in Palghar district within 1 month. The stations and bridges are at an advanced stage of development."

Future Railway Development

Vaishnaw also referred to broader railway development plans announced in the Union Budget, noting that seven new high-speed rail corridors have been proposed. "Seven new high-speed corridors have been announced in the budget. Rs 16,000 crores' worth of work is underway for the Mumbai suburban network. The budget for Maharashtra railway is Rs 23,926 crore," he added.

Technical Details of the Mountain Tunnel

Tunnel Specifications

This tunnel is 454 metres long with a width of 14.4 metres, and will accommodate both up and down tracks for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train project, according to an official release issued by the Ministry of Railways.

Construction and Methodology

This is the second mountain tunnel breakthrough in Palghar district within a span of one month for the Bullet Train project, the first being MT-5 near Saphale on January 2.

As per the Railways Ministry, the mountain tunnel (MT-6) was excavated from both ends using the New Austrian Tunnelling Method (NATM), a cutting-edge drill-and-controlled blast method. The excavation is expected to be completed within 12 months.

A mountain tunnel breakthrough marks a key engineering milestone when excavation teams digging from opposite ends of the tunnel finally meet at the centre, forming a continuous passage through the mountain.

The New Austrian Tunnelling Method (NATM) is favoured for its flexibility in complex geological conditions, such as in the Palghar district and irregular tunnel shapes, where tunnel boring machines are not suitable. This process does not require very heavy machinery and allows real-time adaptation using shotcreting, rock bolts and lattice girders. (ANI)