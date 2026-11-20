A viral video shows Ashish Tambe, a Zomato delivery agent in Mumbai, cheerfully delivering food in a wheelchair. The video, shared by a woman named Sakshi, has garnered millions of views and inspired many by highlighting the power of positivity and inclusivity.

It's common for individuals to forget that, in spite of their difficulties, their life may still be better than millions of others'. However, it is also logical that individuals frequently neglect to appreciate the "little joys" in their life while coping with their hardships.

Sakshi, a woman from Mumbai, was traveling when she received a "reminder to keep going and keep smiling" in a very positive and unexpected way. Taking to the internet, Sakshi shared a video showing her waving to a Zomato delivery agent who was seen cheerfully delivering orders using a wheelchair.

With a smile on his face and headphones covering his ears, the man, identified as Ashish Tambe- based on his Instagram handle- was seen enjoying life while also earning a living. “Sometimes, all it takes is one stranger to change the way you look at life,” Sakshi’s video read.

“A reminder to keep going, keep smiling and never take the little joys of life for granted. If this made you smile too, share it with someone who needs a little positivity today. Lots of love for @zomato for making space for different abilities and showing us what inclusion can look like,” her post’s caption read.

Many reacted to the viral video. Many considered him a “inspiration” and respected his view on life. The post was shared on Instagram, by the handle ‘beyondsaksh’. The post was shared 2 days ago and pulled over 4M views from people.

Watch Viral Video

Internet Reacts

“This is how you should have positivity in life when you see negativity almost everywhere. Love his vibe,” a user said. “See, it's that simple. People with disabilities are working hard to earn their livelihood with dignity and self-respect. Honestly, huge respect to them for their determination and hard work,” added another person.

“The way he is enjoying his ride is truly heartwarming!” commented the next person.