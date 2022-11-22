Mumbai: Western Railway to construct skywalk connecting Bandra station to terminus

The proposed project has already undergone a feasibility assessment and a departmental survey. The project estimate has been submitted to the Railway Board for approval by divisional railway officials.

A new skywalk is being built between Bandra suburban station and Bandra Terminus (BDTS) to facilitate easy access to the two congested stations. The Western Railway will begin constructing the 340-metre-long skywalk, which is expected to cost Rs 32.3 crore. This will be the Western Railways' longest skywalk.

The proposed project has already undergone a feasibility assessment and a departmental survey. The project estimate has been submitted to the Railway Board for approval by divisional railway officials.

Commuters have long called a link between the terminus and the local station. Bandra and Khar station commuters had a difficult time walking to the terminus. Due to a lack of connectivity, several people avoided riding Bandra's suburban service. Complaints about autorickshaw overcharging were also common in the area.

In July this year, the Western Railway opened a new Skywalk connecting Bandra Terminus to the suburban network at Khar Road station. It was WR's largest skywalk, at 314 metres in length and 4.4 metres wide. However, only slow trains from the main and Harbour lines stop at Khar Road station.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), and the Railway have all taken initiatives to improve the city's urban mobility network. Several footbridges, flyovers, and connectors are being built across the city. Some multi-modal linking projects are in the pipeline.

