Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mumbai: Western Railway to construct skywalk connecting Bandra station to terminus

    The proposed project has already undergone a feasibility assessment and a departmental survey. The project estimate has been submitted to the Railway Board for approval by divisional railway officials.
     

    Mumbai Western Railway to construct skywalk connecting Bandra station to terminus - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 22, 2022, 12:59 PM IST

    A new skywalk is being built between Bandra suburban station and Bandra Terminus (BDTS) to facilitate easy access to the two congested stations. The Western Railway will begin constructing the 340-metre-long skywalk, which is expected to cost Rs 32.3 crore. This will be the Western Railways' longest skywalk. 

    The proposed project has already undergone a feasibility assessment and a departmental survey. The project estimate has been submitted to the Railway Board for approval by divisional railway officials.

    Commuters have long called a link between the terminus and the local station. Bandra and Khar station commuters had a difficult time walking to the terminus. Due to a lack of connectivity, several people avoided riding Bandra's suburban service. Complaints about autorickshaw overcharging were also common in the area.

    In July this year, the Western Railway opened a new Skywalk connecting Bandra Terminus to the suburban network at Khar Road station. It was WR's largest skywalk, at 314 metres in length and 4.4 metres wide. However, only slow trains from the main and Harbour lines stop at Khar Road station.

    Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), and the Railway have all taken initiatives to improve the city's urban mobility network. Several footbridges, flyovers, and connectors are being built across the city. Some multi-modal linking projects are in the pipeline.

    Also read: Shraddha murder: Delhi Police to interrogate Mumbai's 5-star hotel staff where Aafab worked

    Also read: Calicut-bound Air India flight faces technical snag; returns to Mumbai minutes after take-off

    Also read: Shah Rukh Khan's 'Mannat' is now studded in diamonds; superstar house gets a makeover (Pictures)

    Last Updated Nov 22, 2022, 12:59 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Killed Shraddha in heat of the moment Aaftab to Delhi court gcw

    Killed Shraddha in 'heat of the moment': Aaftab to Delhi court

    Managaluru blast case: Shariq's aide arrested, handed over to Mysuru police - adt

    Managaluru blast case: Shariq's aide arrested, handed over to Mysuru police

    Why doubt police Delhi High Court says no to CBI probe in Shraddha murder case AJR

    'Why doubt police?': Delhi High Court says no to CBI probe in Shraddha murder case

    Physiotherapist seen giving massage to Sayendar Jain a rape accused: Tihar Jail sources - adt

    'Physiotherapist' seen giving massage to Sayendar Jain a rape accused: Tihar Jail sources

    Sharddha murder Aaftab set to undergo polygraph test gcw

    Sharddha murder: Aaftab set to undergo polygraph test

    Recent Stories

    Avatar The Way of Water: 7 reasons to watch James Cameron's film RBA

    Avatar: The Way of Water: 7 reasons to watch James Cameron's film

    Killed Shraddha in heat of the moment Aaftab to Delhi court gcw

    Killed Shraddha in 'heat of the moment': Aaftab to Delhi court

    5 reasons you should wear sunscreen even during winters sur

    5 reasons you should wear sunscreen even during winters

    Managaluru blast case: Shariq's aide arrested, handed over to Mysuru police - adt

    Managaluru blast case: Shariq's aide arrested, handed over to Mysuru police

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Napier/3rd T20I: Harshal Patel replaces Washington Sundar as New Zealand opt to bat against India; rain delays start-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Napier T20I: Harshal replaces Sundar as Kiwis opt to bat; rain delays start

    Recent Videos

    USS Gerald R Ford: World's largest warship is in European waters

    World's largest warship is in European waters

    Video Icon
    Truck loses brakes Pune-Bengaluru highway, causes 24-vehicle pile-up

    Truck loses brakes on Pune-Bengaluru highway, causes 24-vehicle pile-up

    Video Icon
    Both Kashi and Tamil Nadu are 'Shivmay' and 'Shaktimay': PM Modi inaugurates Sangamam in Varanasi

    Both Kashi and Tamil Nadu are 'Shivmay' and 'Shaktimay': PM Modi inaugurates Sangamam in Varanasi

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring DJ Aryan, Rolland and Submarines in Space

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring DJ Aryan, Rolland and Submarines in Space

    Video Icon
    Leaked CCTV video shows Satyendar Jain turned Tihar Jail into massage parlour; BJP slams AAP

    Leaked CCTV video shows Satyendar Jain turned Tihar Jail into massage parlour; BJP slams AAP

    Video Icon