    Calicut-bound Air India flight faces technical snag; returns to Mumbai minutes after take-off

    First Published Nov 20, 2022, 1:27 PM IST

    In a recent development, a Calicut-bound Air India flight had to return to Mumbai within 10 minutes after its take-off due to a technical glitch. It is  reportedly said that an Air India flight (AI 581) carrying over 110 passengers operating in the Mumbai-Calicut sector returned minutes after a pushback due to a technical issue.

    However, the flight was made ready for take-off after thorough checks.

    Also read: KDMC demolishes 'illegal' Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena office in Kalyan

    In a statement, an Air India spokesperson said, "AI 581, operating on the Mumbai Calicut sector, came back at 6.25 am after a pushback at 6.13 am owing to a technical issue. After engineering checks, the flight is now ready for take-off."

    The spokesperson further said that there was a delay of nearly three hours. "A delay of approx 3 hrs. 114 pax on board. Air India accords top priority to safety issues, so thorough checks were carried out before the aircraft was cleared for operations again," the spokesperson said.

    Also read: Sanjay Raut demands Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's resignation for 'insulting' Chhatrapati Shivaji

    Meanwhile, it can be seen that these kind of incidents are becoming increasingly common, putting the lives of many at risk.

    Last month, a Bengaluru-bound IndiGo flight had to be grounded at Delhi airport due to a suspected spark in the aircraft. The take-off of IndiGo flight 6E-2131 was aborted after an engine flameout and all passengers were taken out.

    However, no one received any injury and all 177 passengers and seven crew members were reportedly safe.

