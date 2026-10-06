Mumbai Water Cut: Mumbai is facing a 10% water cut amid concerns over Maharashtra’s water availability, yet the BMC plans to wash roads to control dust and pollution. The ₹8.25-crore proposal has raised questions over water use

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has laid out a proposal to wash Mumbai's pubic roads regularly as a part of it's efforts to control dust, pollution in the city. The laid proposal is expected to cover seven zones in the city.

Under the proposal, tankers equipped with jetting systems will be deployed for around 150 days, or nearly five months, excluding days when it rains. Depending on the requirement, tankers with capacities of 2,000, 5,000 and 10,000 litres will be used for the road-cleaning exercise.

The civic body has proposed a contract worth ₹8.25 crore for the work. The objective is to reduce dust accumulated on roads and, in turn, help control particulate pollution in the city.

Water-cut backdrop raises questions over the plan

The proposal has come at a time when Maharashtra is dealing with growing concerns over water availability. The state has declared drought conditions in 265 talukas, while a 10% water cut is scheduled across urban areas from October 16.

Against this backdrop, the BMC’s plan to use thousands of litres of water for washing roads has attracted criticism from opposition leaders. The key question is where the water required for the project will come from when authorities are simultaneously asking citizens and local bodies to conserve supplies.

The state’s water management plan prioritises drinking water and calls for measures such as reducing leakage and increasing the reuse of treated wastewater for activities including gardening, construction and cleaning.

BMC Standing Committee to examine proposal

The road-washing proposal is scheduled to come before the BMC Standing Committee on Wednesday. However, questions over its feasibility and water requirements have already emerged.

Standing Committee chairman Prabhakar Shinde has asked the civic administration to first explain how the water needed for the project will be arranged. He stressed that the water-supply plan should be made clear before the proposal moves ahead.

The controversy puts the BMC in a difficult position: while controlling road dust and air pollution remains important for Mumbai, the decision to spend crores on water-intensive road cleaning during a period of water stress has prompted questions about whether alternative water sources could be used.