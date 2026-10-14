A Blinkit delivery partner in Mumbai rescued a puppy that was severely injured in a road accident. After being nursed back to health by the warehouse workers, the dog now accompanies the riders on their delivery runs. The heartwarming story recently went viral on LinkedIn, touching the hearts of many users.

A heartwarming story of kindness has emerged from Mumbai, where a Blinkit delivery partner has given a new lease of life to a puppy rescued after a serious road accident. When a group of delivery riders did something kind for the dog, it turned into a cute friendship, and now the dog goes with them on delivery runs.

The puppy was hurt when it got under a car tire, but delivery partners working at a nearby warehouse saved it and nursed it back to health. The story recently got a lot of attention on social media after a worker from Mumbai wrote about his strange meeting with the two on LinkedIn.

According to Roshan Mhatre, who posted about the incident on LinkedIn, he was taken aback when an unexpected passenger showed up with his Blinkit order. Mhatre enquired about the dog that the delivery partner was riding with.

The rider went on to describe the puppy's severe injuries following its collision with a vehicle tyre. Local delivery partners intervened to take care of the defenceless animal and aid in its recovery rather than abandoning it to fend for itself.

A photo of the delivery partner and the dog sitting on his bike was posted with the message, offering a peek of their strange bond.

A Look At Viral Post

Recounting the experience in his post, Mhatre wrote, “So yesterday I ordered some stuff from Blinkit. A person came 15 minutes later with a dog like for real. Here's the picture. I asked about the dog, he told me that the dog came under a car tyre and was in very serious condition. The Blinkit delivery riders of the place took care of him and healed him. Now the dog stays at the warehouse and goes for deliveries with delivery partners. So damn wholesome.”

A picture shared alongside the post showed the delivery partner seated on his bike with the puppy, capturing a glimpse of their unlikely companionship.

Internet Reacts

The story quickly struck a chord with social media users, many of whom praised the delivery partners for stepping up to help an injured animal. The puppy's journey from a road accident to becoming a beloved companion at the warehouse left several people touched.

Among the reactions, users commented, “This post made my day,” “Wholesome” and “That is seriously so heartwarming.”

The incident also prompted an offer of help from someone interested in exploring adoption. The user asked for the warehouse's location and the delivery partner's contact details, expressing willingness to look into the possibility if the location was in Pune or Mumbai.