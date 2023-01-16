Mumbai to record coldest weather as temperature likely to drop to 13 degree celsius today

According to the latest India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast for the Mumbai-Santacruz region, the city's temperature is likely to drop to 27 degrees Celsius, with clear skies. Mumbai's Santacruz reported the season's lowest temperature of 13.8 degrees Celsius on Sunday.

This year's winter season in Mumbai has been the coldest on record. The city is anticipated to have the lowest temperature of 13 degrees Celsius on Monday, January 16, 2023. According to the latest India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast for the Mumbai-Santacruz region, the city's temperature is likely to drop to 27 degrees Celsius, with clear skies.

Mumbai's Santacruz reported the season's lowest temperature of 13.8 degrees Celsius on Sunday, four degrees below normal. The temperature was 11 degrees Celsius in the suburbs surrounding the National Park and sub-10 degrees Celsius in many places in the interiors of Thane-Palghar-Raigad.

The weather will be chilly on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, with the temperatures rising after that, according to the IMD.

On Sunday, the maximum temperature (daytime) dropped significantly to 26.2 degrees Celsius, five degrees below normal. On December 25, the winter's lowest temperature was 15 degrees Celsius.

Mumbai's air pollution levels are also advancing. The city's air quality index (AQI) on Monday was 290, putting it in the 'poor' category.

Following the IMD's latest update, on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, the skies are predicted to be clear, with the minimum and maximum temperatures at 15 degrees and 27 degrees Celsius in Mumbai.

With the slight temperature rise on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, the maximum and minimum temperatures will be between 28 and 17 degrees Celsius, respectively.

On Thursday, January 19, 2023, the high temperature is expected to be around 31 degrees Celsius and the lowest to be 18 degrees Celsius.

The city on January 20, 2023, on Friday, will witness the lowest and highest temperatures at around 18 degrees and 32 degrees Celsius. And on Saturday, January 21, 2023, minimum and maximum temperatures are forecasted at 19 and 32 degrees Celsius, respectively.

