Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mumbai-Pune Expressway: 11 vehicles collide, several injured after truck suffers brake failure

    A team of Borghat Police, Devdoot System, and IRB reached the spot to help the injured and those who have suffered minor injuries were given first aid at the spot while others have been admitted to the municipal hospital in Khopoli.

    Mumbai Pune Expressway: 11 vehicles collide, several injured after truck suffers brake failure AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Apr 27, 2023, 3:48 PM IST

    As many as six persons were injured on Thursday (April 27) in a multiple-vehicle mishap that started when a truck hit a vehicle after its brake failed on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, an official said. According to reports, the truck hit at least 12 vehicles, leading to six persons suffering injuries, near Khopoli in Raigad district.

    Several videos and pictures of the incident surfaced online. In one of the video, it can be seen that a truck was also damaged in the crash and that a couple of automobiles were entirely wrecked.

    Karnataka Election 2023: First-time voters up by 9 percent; will it be the game-changer?

    A team of Borghat Police, Devdoot System, and IRB reached the spot to help the injured and those who have suffered minor injuries were given first aid at the spot while others have been admitted to the municipal hospital in Khopoli.

    On April 23, in another accident, two people were severely injured after the car in which they were travelling crashed into the rear side of an LPG tanker standing on the roadside near New Panvel on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway.

    Karnataka Election 2023: 18 Assembly constituencies in Belagavi to witness tough contest between Congress, BJP

    Earlier this month, four people lost their lives after their car hit a stationary truck on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway.

    "Prima facie, it looks like the car was speeding. It first hit a divider and then went on to hit a stationary truck on the side of the road. Four occupants of the car died," a senior police officer had said.

    Last Updated Apr 27, 2023, 3:48 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    AI camera project cannot be halted over objections: Kerala govt anr

    AI camera project cannot be halted over objections: Kerala govt

    Karnataka Election 2023 JDS supremo Deve Gowda to campaign till May 8 at 42 places gcw

    Karnataka Election 2023: JD(S) supremo Deve Gowda to campaign till May 8 at 42 places

    Karnataka Election 2023: First-time voters up by 9 percent; will it be the game-changer? AJR

    Karnataka Election 2023: First-time voters up by 9 percent; will it be the game-changer?

    Operation Kaveri: Third naval ship INS Tarkash reaches Port Sudan for evacuation process, confirms Foreign Secretary anr

    Operation Kaveri: Third naval ship INS Tarkash reaches Port Sudan for evacuation process

    Viral video Bengaluru man spotted working on laptop in movie theatre netizens react watch gcw

    Viral video: Bengaluru man spotted working on laptop in movie theatre; netizens react

    Recent Stories

    AI camera project cannot be halted over objections: Kerala govt anr

    AI camera project cannot be halted over objections: Kerala govt

    Karnataka Election 2023 JDS supremo Deve Gowda to campaign till May 8 at 42 places gcw

    Karnataka Election 2023: JD(S) supremo Deve Gowda to campaign till May 8 at 42 places

    Karnataka Election 2023: First-time voters up by 9 percent; will it be the game-changer? AJR

    Karnataka Election 2023: First-time voters up by 9 percent; will it be the game-changer?

    Why has Vivek Agnihotri denied Filmfare awards despite 7 nominations? know details here vma

    Why has Vivek Agnihotri denied Filmfare awards despite 7 nominations? know details here

    Operation Kaveri: Third naval ship INS Tarkash reaches Port Sudan for evacuation process, confirms Foreign Secretary anr

    Operation Kaveri: Third naval ship INS Tarkash reaches Port Sudan for evacuation process

    Recent Videos

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: 'Cycling is in my blood; this event changed my life'

    MTB Shimla 2023: 'Cycling is in my blood; this event changed my life'

    Video Icon
    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event vma

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event

    Video Icon
    Is Rekha wearing goggles at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house AHA

    Is Rekha wearing sunglasses at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house

    Video Icon
    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands (WATCH)

    Video Icon