Mumbai-Pune Expressway: 11 vehicles collide, several injured after truck suffers brake failure

A team of Borghat Police, Devdoot System, and IRB reached the spot to help the injured and those who have suffered minor injuries were given first aid at the spot while others have been admitted to the municipal hospital in Khopoli.

As many as six persons were injured on Thursday (April 27) in a multiple-vehicle mishap that started when a truck hit a vehicle after its brake failed on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, an official said. According to reports, the truck hit at least 12 vehicles, leading to six persons suffering injuries, near Khopoli in Raigad district.

Several videos and pictures of the incident surfaced online. In one of the video, it can be seen that a truck was also damaged in the crash and that a couple of automobiles were entirely wrecked.

On April 23, in another accident, two people were severely injured after the car in which they were travelling crashed into the rear side of an LPG tanker standing on the roadside near New Panvel on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway.

Earlier this month, four people lost their lives after their car hit a stationary truck on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway.

"Prima facie, it looks like the car was speeding. It first hit a divider and then went on to hit a stationary truck on the side of the road. Four occupants of the car died," a senior police officer had said.