  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mumbai Police’s witty Valentine’s Day advisories are winning hearts

    Creative advisories of Mumbai Police on Valentine’s Day 2022 will leave you chuckling and also nodding in agreement.

    Mumbai Police's witty Valentine's Day advisories are winning hearts-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Feb 14, 2022, 4:10 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Mumbai Police is well-known for its quirky posts on social media and Valentine’s Day 2022 being celebrated on Monday, took to social media to share a very creative advisory. Proving time and again that with humour citizens can be encouraged to abide by the rule of law, Mumbai Police has often received a barrage of praises from netizens for their ingenuine posts when it comes to raising awareness on various issues.

    On the occasion of Valentine’s Day, the twitter handle of the Commissioner of Police, Mumbai Police shared a post reminding them of some golden rules of being a good citizen. The clip says, “You are our valentine if…” and the options appear one by one, in quick succession. They go from “wear mask”, “are double vaccinated”, “wear a helmet while riding”, “don't share your OTP”, “drive with valid licence”, “don't drink and drive” and “have a strong password”. The post is captioned, “If you want to feel safe, find a valentine like this. Screenshot to find out your valentine”.

    Simultaneously, the Mumbai Police Instagram account has also shared a quirky chat on Valentine's Day. The Mumbai Police wrote “Dil Diyan Gallan!” and shared four pictures of musical chat to show that at the present COVID times, one’s true love is a face mask. Sharing lyrics of famous Hindi songs, Mumbai Police showered love for the mask and wished everyone Happy Valentine’s Day.

    Sharing lyrics of famous Hindi songs, Mumbai Police showed love for the mask, and wished everyone Happy Valentine's Day.

    Last Updated Feb 14, 2022, 4:10 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Thanjavur suicide case: SC allows CBI to continue probe death of 17-year-old girl-dn

    Thanjavur suicide case: SC allows CBI to continue probe death of 17-year-old girl

    BJP Assam to file sedition case against Rahul Gandhi's tweet 'spirit of India - ADT

    BJP Assam to file sedition case against Rahul Gandhi's tweet 'spirit of India

    UP Election 2022 PM Modi confident of BJP s win says Holi will be celebrated on March 10 gcw

    UP Election 2022: PM Modi says Holi will be celebrated on March 10

    Karnataka hijab row: Despite HC's order, students being sent to school with hijab-ycb

    Karnataka hijab row: Despite HC's order, students being sent to school with hijab

    Punjab Election 2022 If voted to power will work with Centre to strengthen national security says Kejriwal gcw

    Punjab Election 2022: Kejriwal vows to work with Centre if AAP wins power

    Recent Stories

    After Deepika Padukone's film, Kangana Ranaut takes a dig at Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi RCB

    After Deepika Padukone's film, Kangana Ranaut takes a dig at Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Will Faf du Plessis lead Royal Challengers Bangalore? Head coach Sanjay Bangar hints-ayh

    IPL 2022: Will Faf du Plessis lead RCB? Head coach Sanjay Bangar hints

    Not Ranbir Kapoor this person is Alia Bhatt Forever Valentine drb

    Not Ranbir Kapoor; this person is Alia Bhatt’s ‘Forever Valentine’

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Analysing Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans buys and team post mega auction-ayh

    IPL 2022: Analysing Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans' buys and team post mega auction

    Thanjavur suicide case: SC allows CBI to continue probe death of 17-year-old girl-dn

    Thanjavur suicide case: SC allows CBI to continue probe death of 17-year-old girl

    Recent Videos

    Karnataka hijab row: 13 students boycott preparatory exams, say will quit school-ycb

    Karnataka hijab row: 13 students boycott preparatory exams, say will quit school

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, MCFC bs OFC Match Highlights (Game 90): Mumbai City demolishes Odisha FC 4-1-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 90): Mumbai City demolishes Odisha FC 4-1

    Video Icon
    Telangana CM KCR demands surgical strikes 'saboot', slams BJP 'propaganda'

    Telangana CM KCR demands surgical strikes 'saboot', slams BJP 'propaganda'

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, ATKMB vs NEUFC Match Highlights (Game 89): ATK Mohun Bagan registers 3-1 win over NorthEast United-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 89): ATK Mohun Bagan registers 3-1 win over NorthEast United

    Video Icon
    Andhra Pradesh police burns 2 lakh kg of ganja worth Rs 200 crore gcw

    Andhra Pradesh police burns 2 lakh kg of ganja worth Rs 200 crore

    Video Icon