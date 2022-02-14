Mumbai Police’s witty Valentine’s Day advisories are winning hearts

Mumbai Police is well-known for its quirky posts on social media and Valentine’s Day 2022 being celebrated on Monday, took to social media to share a very creative advisory. Proving time and again that with humour citizens can be encouraged to abide by the rule of law, Mumbai Police has often received a barrage of praises from netizens for their ingenuine posts when it comes to raising awareness on various issues.

On the occasion of Valentine’s Day, the twitter handle of the Commissioner of Police, Mumbai Police shared a post reminding them of some golden rules of being a good citizen. The clip says, “You are our valentine if…” and the options appear one by one, in quick succession. They go from “wear mask”, “are double vaccinated”, “wear a helmet while riding”, “don't share your OTP”, “drive with valid licence”, “don't drink and drive” and “have a strong password”. The post is captioned, “If you want to feel safe, find a valentine like this. Screenshot to find out your valentine”.

Simultaneously, the Mumbai Police Instagram account has also shared a quirky chat on Valentine's Day. The Mumbai Police wrote “Dil Diyan Gallan!” and shared four pictures of musical chat to show that at the present COVID times, one’s true love is a face mask. Sharing lyrics of famous Hindi songs, Mumbai Police showered love for the mask and wished everyone Happy Valentine’s Day.

