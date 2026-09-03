Union Ministers Ashwini Vaishnaw and Piyush Goyal, with Maharashtra Dy CM Eknath Shinde, launched a new daily train between CSMT, Mumbai, and Sawantwadi Road, enhancing rail connectivity for the Konkan region, especially for Ganesh Utsav.

Union Ministers Ashwini Vaishnaw and Piyush Goyal, along with Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, on Thursday flagged off a new daily train service between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Sawantwadi Road, strengthening direct rail connectivity between Mumbai and the Konkan region across a 510-km route.

Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal, and Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Eknath Shinde, along with other dignitaries, flagged off the inaugural service of the new train between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Sawantwadi Road today, marking a significant step towards strengthening direct rail connectivity between Mumbai and the Konkan region.

According to the Ministry of Railways, new train service, it will provide an important direct rail link between Mumbai and several major towns across the Konkan region, covering a distance of approximately 510 km. With a wide network of stoppages, the service will benefit passengers travelling to and from Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts.

Vaishnaw said the new service would meet the long-standing demand of the people of Mumbai and Konkan. He highlighted that 350 special trains are being operated this year to facilitate the movement of passengers during the festival. He added that arrangements have also been made to increase the number to 370 trains, if required.

Benefits for Konkan Region and Maharashtra

Goyal stated that the launch of the new daily train service between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Sawantwadi brings immense joy to the people of Maharashtra, particularly during the upcoming Ganesh Utsav. He also highlighted that the new service is not merely the launch of another train but an important milestone in the development journey of the Konkan region.

Goyal stressed that the new service will help connect lakhs of families by providing a safe, fast and reliable journey between Mumbai and Konkan.

Goyal further said that as freight movement increases on the route, fishermen and other local producers will be able to transport their goods to Mumbai more quickly. He emphasised that improved connectivity will create employment opportunities in Konkan and reduce the need for young people to migrate in search of work.

He also pointed to the benefits for students, employees and families. Goyal said people from Konkan who study or work in Mumbai will be able to maintain closer links with their families and travel more conveniently. He added that Mumbai's higher education opportunities and healthcare services will become more accessible to people in Konkan through improved rail connectivity.

Konkan Railway Electrification and Future Projects

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said the new service is a major gift for the people of Konkan, migrant workers and devotees travelling to their native places during Ganesh Utsav. Shinde highlighted several major railway achievements, including the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project, Vande Bharat trains and expansion of the railway network across the country. He particularly noted the completion of electrification of the 741-km Konkan Railway route in record time. He said the initiative has enabled a more environment-friendly journey and increased train speeds.

New Train Service: Timings and Stoppages

The train will depart from CSMT at 23:55 hrs and reach Sawantwadi Road at 14:15 hrs the following day. On its return journey, the train will depart from Sawantwadi Road at 17:20 hrs and arrive at CSMT at 06:40 hrs the next morning. The convenient timings will enable passengers to undertake an overnight journey from Mumbai towards Konkan and return to Mumbai early in the morning.

The train will operate daily as Train No. 15087 Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-Sawantwadi Road Express and Train No. 15088 Sawantwadi Road-Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Express.

The service will have stoppages at several important stations, including Dadar, Thane, Panvel, Pen, Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Khed, Chiplun, Savarda, Aravali Road, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Vilavade, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Nandgaon, Kankavli, Sindhudurg, Kudal and Sawantwadi Road. The extensive stoppage pattern will enable passengers to access not only Sawantwadi but also a large number of important towns and localities across the Konkan belt.

Boost to Tourism and Local Economy

The new service is expected to give a further boost to tourism in the Konkan region by improving rail access to destinations in Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Kankavli, Kudal and Sawantwadi. Enhanced connectivity will facilitate travel for tourists while creating greater opportunities for local tourism-related businesses and services.

The service will also benefit students, employees, traders, families and other regular travellers by providing an additional dependable rail option between Mumbai and Konkan. Improved movement of people will strengthen economic linkages between Mumbai and the region and support local economic activity.

The train is particularly expected to provide additional travel capacity during festivals, holidays and the tourism season, when passenger demand between Mumbai and Konkan witnesses a substantial increase. The service will operate with an LHB rake, providing passengers with modern and comfortable passenger coaches.

Upgrades to Mumbai Suburban Railway Network

Speaking about the Mumbai suburban railway network, Vaishnaw emphasised that several major works are being undertaken to increase capacity and improve passenger services. He said projects worth around Rs 18,000 crore are currently underway in Mumbai.

Platform Extension and Capacity Enhancement

Vaishnaw explained that the Railways is systematically extending platforms designed for 12-coach trains to accommodate 15-coach trains. He said work has already been completed at several locations. He said these initiatives will significantly enhance the capacity of the suburban railway system and improve the daily lives of Mumbaikars.

Modern Signalling and AC Local Trains

Vaishnaw further mentioned that the Railways is upgrading the existing signalling system to a modern signalling system to further improve the capacity and efficiency of the Mumbai suburban network.

The Railway Minister said 238 new AC local train rakes have also been sanctioned to meet Mumbai's requirement without delay. He announced that delivery of the first AC local train will begin in 2027. Vaishnaw said this will transform the Mumbai suburban railway system with new-generation, air-conditioned local trains, increased capacity and improved passenger comfort.

Dedicated Freight Corridors and High-Speed Rail

Turning to the Dedicated Freight Corridors, Vaishnaw said the Eastern and Western Dedicated Freight Corridors are a major strength for the country. He said both freight corridors are now 100 per cent complete.

Vaishnaw also referred to the announcement in the Union Budget of a new East-West Dedicated Freight Corridor. He said that the Railways is designing the new corridor from Dankuni to Surat in a manner that will provide rail connectivity to several areas of Vidarbha, Marathwada and Western Maharashtra, while also connecting the corridor towards Wardha and the port at Nashik, providing a strong network for industrial and rural development in Maharashtra.

On the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail project, Vaishnaw said work is progressing rapidly. He highlighted the construction of an undersea rail tunnel, which will connect BKC and Thane. Two tunnel boring machines, one from Vikhroli and the other from Ghansoli, are currently working on the tunnel.

Rahul Narwekar, Speaker of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly; Nitesh Rane, Minister of Ports, Development and Fisheries, Government of Maharashtra; and Ritu Tawde, Mayor of Mumbai, along with other dignitaries, were also present on the occasion. (ANI)