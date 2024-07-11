Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Uttar Pradesh rain tragedy: Lightning strikes claim 38 lives in single day

    According to reports, Pratapgarh recorded the highest number of fatalities with 11 deaths attributed to lightning strikes, followed by Sultanpur with seven deaths, and Chandauli with six.

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jul 11, 2024, 12:14 PM IST

    Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday (July 10) witnessed a devastating day as at least 38 individuals lost their lives due to lightning strikes. The incidents took place amidst severe flooding that has severely disrupted daily life across the state.

    According to reports, Pratapgarh recorded the highest number of fatalities with 11 deaths attributed to lightning strikes, followed by Sultanpur with seven deaths, and Chandauli with six. Additional casualties were reported in Mainpuri, Prayagraj, Auraiya, Deoria, Hathras, Varanasi, and Siddharthnagar districts, where lightning also caused severe burn injuries to many others.

    The fatalities in Pratapgarh took place in multiple locations across the district, with authorities swiftly responding to collect the bodies for postmortem examinations. In Chandauli, where heavy rainfall coincided with the lightning strikes between 4 pm and 6 pm, several individuals were injured and are currently receiving treatment at local hospitals. Among the victims were two young cousins aged 13 and 15, who were struck while engaged in farming and fishing activities.

    Sultanpur also mourned the loss of three children among its seven victims, who were struck down while planting paddies or collecting mangoes and water. Meanwhile, in Auraiya, a 14-year-old boy lost his life while seeking shelter under a mango tree during the rain.

    The tragedy extended to Deoria, where a 5-year-old girl was fatally struck by lightning while joining her family in the fields, and in Varanasi, where two brothers faced the lightning's wrath, resulting in one fatality while the other remains hospitalized.

    The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued warnings of continued heavy rainfall across Uttar Pradesh and neighboring regions over the next five days, heightening concerns for further incidents amidst the ongoing monsoon deluge.

    Last Updated Jul 11, 2024, 12:14 PM IST
