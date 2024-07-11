Heavy rains expected in Delhi and Mumbai, 'red alert' in Bihar; check IMD forecast for next 5 days

In Uttar Pradesh, incessant rain has led to rising water levels in several rivers, resulting in floods across 633 villages in 12 districts. As many as 19 people were reported dead in rain-related incidents on Wednesday, according to the state's relief department officials.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday (July 11) issued a 'red alert', predicting extremely heavy rainfall in sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Meghalaya, and Bihar. The red alert signals rainfall exceeding 204.5 mm within 24 hours.

In addition to this, the IMD has forecast an increase in rainfall intensity in the national capital, Delhi, over the coming days. Meanwhile, Mumbai is expected to experience light showers and sunny skies.

Teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) are working with local authorities to address flood-related challenges in the affected areas.

IMD forecast for the next 5 days:

The IMD has predicted light to moderate rainfall, thunderstorms, and lightning in several regions, including Goa, Maharashtra, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Karnataka, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry over the next five days.

Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in Konkan, Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Coastal Karnataka, North Interior Karnataka, and the Gujarat region from July 11 to 15. Mumbai is expected to see generally cloudy skies with moderate to heavy rain from July 11 to 16.

Light to moderate rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, is very likely over Andaman and Nicobar Islands, West Bengal, Bihar, northeastern states, Jharkhand, and Odisha during the next five days.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in isolated places in Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Bihar, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya from July 11 to 15. Isolated extremely heavy rainfall is forecasted for Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Meghalaya, and Bihar on July 11.

Fairly light to moderate rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, is very likely over Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, parts of Rajasthan, and Central India during the next five days.

Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi will witness light to moderate rainfall until Saturday. Isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over East Uttar Pradesh and Chhattisgarh from July 11 to 15, in Uttarakhand and West Uttar Pradesh on July 11 and 12, in Himachal Pradesh from July 11 to 15, in Jammu on July 12 and 13, in north Haryana and north Punjab on July 12, and in east Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh on July 11.

