The Economic Survey 2025-26 highlights a 55 per cent surge in India's gig workforce, reaching 1.20 crore. A viral social media post exemplifies this growth through a Mumbai-based Urban Company barber who earns around Rs 1 lakh monthly and prefers his autonomy over a government job.

The Economic Survey 2025-26 reports that the number of gig workers in the country increased by 55 per cent, reaching 1.20 crore in FY25 from 77 lakh in FY21. A recent social media post brought attention to the fact that a group of workers who were previously struggling to make ends meet now have new options to earn money thanks to the surge. An individual named Harsh Gupta Madhusudan, who resides in Mumbai, disclosed that his barber from Uttar Pradesh makes around Rs 1 lakh monthly.

The barber was scheduled via Urban Company, according to Madhusudan. Upon his arrival, the barber said that he worked six days a week and hailed from Azamgarh. "[He] works six days a week, morning to night and earns around a lakh rupees per month after his basic travel expenses," Madhusudan wrote in an X (formerly Twitter) post.

Questioned if he would ever take a government job in place of his current gig, the barber straight up refued, saying he preferred the autonomy that came with his line of work.

"Said there is no dearth of opportunity or jobs, just need to work hard. Said he wouldn't take an entry-level government job even if offered as he likes his work and autonomy."

After that, Madhusudan questioned the barber about his life at home. According to the barber, it used to take him seven or eight hours to get from his hometown to Lucknow. He could now, however, do a round-trip in the same amount of time while making stops for tea and lunch.

"Was very happy with the development work in the country. Said in the village his family got some scheme benefits but not in the city. Told me TDS is deducted so he proudly files his returns and often gets refunds," he said.

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"Has one son who he sends to a private pre-school and wife earned extra but is currently on break given the kid is small."

Social Media Reactions

As the post gained widespread attention, users of social media brought attention to the fact that gig work is an undervalued component of the contemporary Indian economy, which assists a great number of people financially, including Madhusudan's barber.

According to one user, the employment that have been generated as a result of gig labour, which are backed by India's moderate to high state capacity in digital infrastructure, are certainly underestimated.

Another user commented, "Yesterday, I had my air conditioner installed." He installed at least four to five air conditioners every single day, and he charged Rs. 2000 for the service. Carry out the calculations now.

A third individual made the following observation: "As a nation, we have our own set of problems, but when people are willing to work, work finds them." It is essential to have the understanding that growth is accomplished in stages, not in leaps and bounds.