One labourer died and another was critically injured after falling into a municipal manhole in Mumbai's Santacruz. The private workers, hired by a housing society, allegedly opened the manhole without informing the BMC, leading to the accident.

One person died, and another was critically injured after falling into a municipal sewer manhole while carrying out internal drainage cleaning work in Mumbai’s Santacruz (East) area, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) officials said on Monday.

Incident Details

According to the BMC Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB), the incident was reported at 10:56 AM at Bhavya Niketan housing society located on 8th Golibar Road, opposite VN Desai Hospital.

Preliminary details revealed that the housing society had hired private labourers—who were not BMC staff—to clear the building's internal sewer line. While carrying out the work inside the society's compound wall, the workers allegedly opened a municipal sewer manhole without informing BMC personnel, subsequently falling inside.

Rescue Operation and Medical Update

Upon receiving the alert, the BMC’s MFB, local police, and a 108 ambulance were immediately mobilised to the spot. Fire personnel successfully rescued both individuals and rushed them to the nearby VN Desai Hospital.

According to the concerned Assistant Medical Officer (AMO), two unidentified persons were brought to the hospital. While one person was declared brought dead, the other has been admitted to the Medical Intensive Care Unit (MICU) for treatment. Additional updates regarding the incident are awaited.

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