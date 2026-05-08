Former India captain MS Dhoni has once again become the highest individual taxpayer in the Bihar-Jharkhand region. The total tax collection from the area touched a massive ₹20,000 crore for the 2025-26 financial year.

Ranchi: Even with everyone wondering if he'll play for Chennai Super Kings in the next IPL, former Indian captain MS Dhoni has hit another sixer, this time with the taxman. He has become the highest individual income taxpayer in the Bihar-Jharkhand region for the 2025-26 financial year.

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D. Sudhakara Rao, the Principal Chief Commissioner of the Income Tax Department, confirmed this news.

The government collected a whopping ₹20,000 crore in income tax from the Bihar-Jharkhand region this time. Out of this, Jharkhand alone contributed a solid ₹12,000 crore. Officials haven't revealed the exact amount Dhoni paid, but they've made it clear that he is number one on the list of individual taxpayers in the region.

Even after retiring from international cricket, Dhoni earns a substantial income from endorsements,business ventures, and large-scale investments. For years, he has been one of India's top celebrity taxpayers. While Dhoni topped the individual list, public-sector companies such as Central Coalfields Limited and Bharat Coking Coal Limited were the big players in the corporate tax category. This really shows the strength of Jharkhand's mining and industrial sector.

Here's an interesting fact: Bihar and Jharkhand together have about 5.5 crore PAN card holders, but only 40 lakh people actually file their income tax returns. The department says there's a huge potential to increase the number of taxpayers. A new 'Income Tax Act 2025' is also on the cards, which will replace the old 1961 law. The main aim is to make the whole tax payment process much simpler for everyone.

A major chunk of the tax collected—about 70%—came from Tax Deducted at Source (TDS).