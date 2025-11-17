MP CM Mohan Yadav inaugurated the 29th state-level Youth Festival in Bhopal, awarding achievers like shooter Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar. He also flagged off 'Maa Tujhe Pranam' buses for a tour of India's western international borders.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday inaugurated two-day 29th state-level Youth Festival being held in Bhopal and honoured various notable young achievers from the state on occasion. CM Yadav also visited the science exhibition based on models prepared by youth from all divisions of the state during the program organised at Ravindra Bhavan in the state capital. He awarded financial incentives to young achievers which include shooting player Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar received Rs 2 lakhs and athlete Ranjana Yadav received Rs 1 lakh. Additionally, the CM flagged off three buses under the "Maa Tujhe Pranam" scheme, carrying 144 young women for a tour of India's western international borders.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Youth Power Driving India's Growth

Addressing the program, the Chief Minister highlighted, "Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the youth power is setting new benchmarks and contributing significantly to India's growth. Madhya Pradesh's daughters, including the historic ICC Women's Cricket World Cup winner and state athlete Kranti Gaud, have brought laurels to the state. The Sports and Youth Welfare Department is making rapid progress, with young athletes achieving success in athletics and other sports across various competitions. The government is committed to ensuring the welfare of youth from all sections of society."

Commitment to Youth Employment and Self-Reliance

CM Yadav quoted PM Modi's vision of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas' as the guiding principle to build a developed India by 2047. India has become the world's fourth-largest economy and is steadily advancing toward the third position. Madhya Pradesh remains committed to providing its youth with better education, enhanced employment opportunities, and pathways to self-reliance. The government has disbursed loans worth Rs 5,000 crores to 7 lakh youth for self-employment. Through the Chief Minister's Learn-Earn scheme, over 20,000 youth have received stipends totaling Rs 41 crores. More than 61,000 youth have secured employment in the private sector through job fairs. Madhya Pradesh is also emerging as a 'Sports Power', with its athletes bringing laurels at international events, he added.

MP's Focus on Recruitment and Skill Development

"Madhya Pradesh is one of the youngest states in India, enriched with the energy and enthusiasm of its youth. The government has declared 2025 a pivotal year for investment, employment, and skill development for the youth. This year, over 11,000 young individuals have already received appointment letters, and recruitment for nearly 1,00,000 posts is progressing rapidly through the Staff Selection Commission and the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission. The state aims to reach a total of 2.5 lakh recruitments soon," the CM said.

A Call for Youth Participation in Nation-Building

On the other hand, Sports and Youth Welfare, Cooperation Minister Vishvas Sarang spoke about the historic role of youth in societal change, invoking legends like Mahatma Gandhi and Bhagat Singh. Youth are encouraged to participate in sports and yoga for physical fitness, contributing significantly to building prosperous Madhya Pradesh and India by 2047. Youth were urged to pledge towards making India a global leader under PM Modi's guidance. (ANI)