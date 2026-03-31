MP CM Mohan Yadav visited Varanasi, announcing that MP and UP will collaborate on a new model for good governance and religious tourism. He reviewed Kashi Vishwanath's management systems to prepare for Ujjain's Simhastha-2028.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday said that Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh would together script a new model of good governance and religious tourism, drawing inspiration from shared cultural heritage and development initiatives.

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CM Yadav made this remark during his visit to the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi. The CM reached Varanasi to participate in the MP-UP Cooperation Conference to highlight investment opportunities, and tourism potential of both the states, said a release.

Ahead of attending the conference, the Chief Minister visited Kashi Vishwanath temple toured the temple corridor. "Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country is witnessing a new era of development. The governments of Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh are embracing the mantra of "development with heritage" and are jointly fostering a shared culture of good governance and religious tourism. This will not only strengthen the ties between the two states but also pave new avenues for public welfare," CM Yadav said.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav began his visit by offering prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple, where he prayed for the happiness of the people of Madhya Pradesh and continuous progress of the state. He also visited the ghats of the Ganges River and performed rituals with devotion.

Learning from Varanasi for Simhastha-2028

In view of preparations for the upcoming Simhastha-2028 in Ujjain, the Chief Minister said that the experiences from Varanasi are highly relevant for the Simhastha and held a meeting with the trustees of the Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust. During the meeting, he closely reviewed a presentation on pilgrim management in the corridor, including crowd control, darshan arrangements, and a mobile app-based token system.

He added that lessons from the Kumbh in Prayagraj and the Kashi Corridor will be used to prepare long-term plans for devotees in Ujjain, emphasising that the goal is to provide the best and most seamless darshan experience to pilgrims. Additionally, he also understood the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for managing religious sites, which included discussions on real-time CCTV monitoring, zone-based crowd control, security protocols, and modern sanitation practices.

Strengthening Cultural and Economic Ties

The Chief Minister further stressed that a theatrical performance will be staged in Varanasi from April 3 to 5 to showcase the good governance and sense of justice of emperor Vikramaditya of Ujjain to the masses. The program, being organised by the Vikramaditya Research Institute, will feature participation of hundreds of artists.

CM Yadav also highlighted the growing cooperation between Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh in the spheres of economy and infrastructure. He added that the Ken-Betwa River Link Project is transforming the fortunes of farmers in both states, ensuring the availability of affordable and uninterrupted electricity for farmers across both regions. (ANI)