Indore Narcotics wing of Madhya Pradesh Police has busted an illegal MD drugs manufacturing unit in Kadrana village of Ashoknagar district and arrested two persons in connection with the same, an official said on Wednesday.

The accused have been identified as Priyanshu Jain (31), a resident of Chanderi in Ashoknagar district, and his friend Raghvendra Singh (38), a resident of Kadrana village in Ashoknagar. Both were arrested during a raid conducted by the narcotics team on Tuesday (February 10). Priyanshu was preparing MD drugs at the house of his friend Raghvendra Singh.

Over 1.2 Kg of MD Drug Seized

Speaking to ANI, DIG (Narcotics), Mahesh Chandra Jain said, "Narcotics wing Indore successfully busted an MD drug manufacturing lab at the house of one Raghvendra Singh, a resident of Kadrana village under Chanderi police station in Ashoknagar district on February 10. Two accused were arrested on the spot, including Priyanshu Jain (31) and his friend Raghvendra Singh (28). Priyanshu was making the MD at his friend Raghvendra's house. The team also recovered over 1200 grams of MD drug, over 2.5 kgs of liquid MD drug and around 45 kilograms of chemicals and other stuff used in the manufacturing process from the site."

Learned Drug Making Online Amid Financial Crisis

"During interrogation, the main accused, Priyanshu Jain, said that he learned the manufacturing of MD drugs through the internet. He used to purchase raw materials from Indore online. Following the continuous visit of Priyanshu to Indore to purchase chemicals for the last month, a local person in Indore suspected it and informed the Narcotic wing official. Based on the intel, a team was constituted and sent to the spot," DIG Jain said.

Accused Priyanshu Jain further informed that he owned a wheat grinding mill, producing wheat flour and refined flour, but faced heavy losses in the business. In order to overcome the economic crisis and in greed of earning money, it got involved in the business of making drugs. It was their first time, and Raghvendra, Priyanshu's friend, provided the space to set up the lab. Both were arrested and are currently on police remand, the officer said.

Further investigation into the matter is underway, he added. (ANI)