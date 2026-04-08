Teachers evaluating MP Board Class 10 and 12 answer sheets in Gwalior found bizarre messages from students. Pleas ranged from offers of marriage and money to emotional stories about family illness and fears of broken relationships.

Teachers evaluating Class 10 and 12 answer sheets of the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education have witnessed various unusual and emotional messages written by students, including pleas to pass, personal requests, and even offers of inducements. Teachers at Gwalior evaluation centre reported finding several unexpected notes written by students inside their answer sheets.

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Bizarre Pleas and Personal Hardships

In some instances, students made strange proposals. One student wrote, "Sir, please pass me, I will get you married to my sister-in-law." While some plead that their wedding will be called off or lose their romantic relationships. Similarly, some students cited personal hardships, stating that illness in the family, including parents suffering from serious disease or other conditions, had prevented them from preparing well for exams, and appealed to teachers for leniency.

Evaluation In-Charge Responds

A government school principal and Gwalior evaluation center in-charge, Jitendra Singh said that evaluation of around 2,66,173 answer sheets of high school and higher secondary examinations was completed in Gwalior within the given timeframe. After the completion of the evaluation process, the teachers revealed unexpected notes written by students inside their answer sheets.

Speaking to ANI, Singh said, "The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education sends answer sheets at our Gwalior evaluation centre and our job is to evaluate them. The assessment process here continued for about 40 days, from February 22 to April 3. A total of 2,66,173 answer sheets were received here, and all were evaluated and sent back within the stipulated time. After the evaluation, a meeting of teachers is held where they share their experiences."

"Tachers mentioned that students had written quite interesting things in their answer sheets. Those students who do not focus on studies tend to write such uncommon things and request to be passed," the teacher added.

Students Offer Money, Teachers Unfazed

The evaluation in-charge said some of the students even offered the evaluators money in their answer sheets. "In some copies, students made offers of money and some wrote their mobile numbers, promising to make payments via Paytm. Others wrote that they could not study due to their parents' illness. Some also mentioned that if they failed, their romantic relationships would break or their wedding would be called off. Boys and girls write whatever comes to their minds. However, our teachers are not influenced by such messages and do not take them seriously," the evaluation centre in-charge said.

He further added, "One teacher informed me that a student had written, 'Sir, please pass me, and I will get you married to my sister-in-law.' Nonetheless, such things are not possible. Students sometimes write anything, but those who are serious about their studies do not do this; such messages are usually written by students who are not focused on studies."