The mortal remains of Madhya Pradesh Hawk Force Inspector Ashish Sharma, who was killed during an anti-naxal operation in Chhattisgarh on Wednesday, were brought to his native Bohani village in Narsinghpur district on Thursday. The Hawk Force and state police battalions paid homage to the officer with a guard of honour and Chief Minister Mohan Yadav also paid his tribute to him offering a wreath on his mortal remains. Additionally, state cabinet ministers Prahlad Patel and Uday Pratap Singh, state Congress chief Jitu Patwari, Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar and various others paid their tribute to the officer.

State Honours and Support for Family

The Chief Minister consoled the bereaved family and said that the entire state stands with the family in this hour of grief. The story of his bravery and sacrifice will always be remembered. CM Yadav also announced that the younger brother of late Inspector Ashish Sharma will be appointed as a sub-inspector and a financial assistance of Rs 1 crore will be given to the family. Additionally, a park and stadium will also be built in the memory of the officer.

Details of the Fatal Operation

An anti-naxal operation was going on in a dense forest near Dongargarh under the jurisdiction of Bortalab Police Station in Rajnandgaon district, Chhattisgarh on Wednesday morning. The Hawk Force Inspector Ashish Sharma, was leading the force, when he was hit by bullets. He sustained injuries in the thigh and stomach. Madhya Pradesh Special DG (Naxal Operation) Pankaj Srivastva told ANI, "Security forces from Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra were conducting a joint anti-naxal operation. During the cross-firing, Hawk Force Inspector Ashish Sharma, sustained serious injuries. He was immediately rushed to Dongargarh Hospital, but succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment."

A Decorated Officer's Gallant Past

He added that Sharma had won two gallantry medals and received out of turn promotion for the February 2025 Rauna forests encounter which had led to the elimination of three women Naxals.

On February 19 this year, three women Naxals were killed in an encounter with Hawk Force and state police in Balaghat district. The encounter took place between the forces and Naxals near Raunda Forest Camp of Supkhar Forest Range under Garhi police station limits in Balaghat district. The force also recovered three weapons: INSAS (Indian Small Arms System) rifle, self-loading rifle (SLR) rifle and 303 rifle and other daily use items from the spot. (ANI)