Purnea MP Pappu Yadav was arrested by the Patna Police from his residence on Friday in connection with a case dating back to 1995. Patna SP City Bhanu Pratap Singh said the case was registered under the old Indian Penal Code, which has since been replaced by the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The case involves Sections 419, 420, 468, 448, 506 and 120B and is linked to the Gardanibagh police station. He said the trial was ongoing and that the MP was required to appear in court but failed to do so on the scheduled date; the MP was then arrested.

Police Elaborate on Arrest

"This is a 1995 case which was under the old IPC, now replaced by the BNS (Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita), involving sections 419, 420, 468, 448, 506, and 120B. The arrest is being made under these sections. This case concerns the Gardanibagh police station. The trial was ongoing in court, and the MP was supposed to appear, but he did not appear on the scheduled date. Therefore, he is being arrested," Patna SP City Bhanu Pratap Singh told reporters.

Singh further added that Pappu Yadav's medical supplies have been provided, and his caretaker has accompanied him. The MP is being taken to a hospital for a medical examination, after which he will be taken to the police station. Further details are awaited.