MP Minister Dharmendra Singh Lodhi lauded BJP's West Bengal election win as a great achievement. He also commented on the Bargi Dam boat capsize, mentioning a four-member probe team has been formed to investigate the incident.

BJP's West Bengal Win a 'Great Achievement'

A day after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) created history in West Bengal by winning 207 seats, Madhya Pradesh Tourism Minister Dharmendra Singh Lodhi said it was a significant achievement and voters cast their ballot without fear. Lodhi also congratulated party workers for their dedication and hard work in the electoral success.

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"Winning election in West Bengal is a great achievement for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as it is the home state of founder of Jan Sangh, Syama Prasad Mookerjee. I extend my greetings to all the party workers who worked hard with full dedication and uprooted Mamata Banerjee's misrule," Lodhi said

He praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah and said they understood the problems and pain of the people of West Bengal. Trinamool Congress (TMC), which has been in power in West Bengal for the past 15 years, won 80 seats.

Lodhi on Bargi Dam Tragedy

Lodhi expressed condolences over loss of lives in cruise boat capsize incident at Bargi Dam in Jabalpur. "The Bargi dam incident is very unfortunate. I was present there during the rescue operation. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav took cognizance and immediately formed a four-member team to probe the matter. The investigation team will submit its report and strict action will be taken against those found guilty," Lodhi said.

He said cruise boat operation has been suspended and there will be checks to ascertain if norms are being followed. A cruise operated by the state tourism department capsized on April 30, claiming 13 lives.