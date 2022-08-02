MP Mahua Moitra breaks silence over her clip 'hiding' LV bag goes viral

TMC’s Mahua Moitra responded with a tweet after a video of her ‘hiding’ Louis Vuitton bag went viral. Moitra shared a photo collage and wrote, “Jholewala fakir in Parliament since 2019."

Mahua Moitra, a Trinamool MP, on Tuesday mocked Shehzad Poonawalla, a member of the BJP, with a collage of images that included her handbag after the latter claimed she had "hidden her costly bag" during a discussion on price increases in the Lok Sabha.

"Jholewala fakir has served in Congress since 2019. Jhola leke aye the... jhola leke chal padenge... (Came with a bag, will leave with it)," she wrote and shared the photo collage with several pictures of herself. In all the photos, the TMC MP can be seen carrying the Louis Vuitton tote bag on several occasions.

She can be seen taking up her purse from her side and laying it down on the floor beneath the desk in front of her as another member of the house speaks about price increases, as shown in a little video clip Poonawalla uploaded on his Twitter account Friday night.

The BJP leader's jab at Moitra and her response came during a contentious debate on inflation and price increases in Parliament. Since the start of the Monsoon session more than two weeks ago, Opposition parties have prevented the Parliament from operating normally by demanding a consideration of the matter.

People couldn't help but talk about the situation's irony on social media, thus this became a topic of conversation. The TMC MP was mocked in the video, which was circulated by online users. The bag that Mohua Moitra is seen holding in the trending video is made by the French luxury label Louis Vuitton and costs about Rs 2 lakh.