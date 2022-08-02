Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    MP Mahua Moitra breaks silence over her clip 'hiding' LV bag goes viral

    TMC’s Mahua Moitra responded with a tweet after a video of her ‘hiding’ Louis Vuitton bag went viral. Moitra shared a photo collage and wrote, “Jholewala fakir in Parliament since 2019."

    MP Mahua Moitra breaks silence over her clip hiding Louis Vuitton bag goes viral gcw
    Author
    Gargi Chaudhry
    New Delhi, First Published Aug 2, 2022, 6:15 PM IST

    Mahua Moitra, a Trinamool MP, on Tuesday mocked Shehzad Poonawalla, a member of the BJP, with a collage of images that included her handbag after the latter claimed she had "hidden her costly bag" during a discussion on price increases in the Lok Sabha.

    "Jholewala fakir has served in Congress since 2019. Jhola leke aye the... jhola leke chal padenge... (Came with a bag, will leave with it)," she wrote and shared the photo collage with several pictures of herself. In all the photos, the TMC MP can be seen carrying the Louis Vuitton tote bag on several occasions. 

    Also Red | Indian Rupee has not collapsed, it is finding its own course: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

    She can be seen taking up her purse from her side and laying it down on the floor beneath the desk in front of her as another member of the house speaks about price increases, as shown in a little video clip Poonawalla uploaded on his Twitter account Friday night.

    The BJP leader's jab at Moitra and her response came during a contentious debate on inflation and price increases in Parliament. Since the start of the Monsoon session more than two weeks ago, Opposition parties have prevented the Parliament from operating normally by demanding a consideration of the matter.

    Also Read: UPI transactions cross 6 Billion in July; PM Modi calls it 'Outstanding Achievement'

    People couldn't help but talk about the situation's irony on social media, thus this became a topic of conversation. The TMC MP was mocked in the video, which was circulated by online users. The bag that Mohua Moitra is seen holding in the trending video is made by the French luxury label Louis Vuitton and costs about Rs 2 lakh.

    Last Updated Aug 2, 2022, 6:15 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Indian Rupee has not collapsed, it find its own course: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

    Indian Rupee has not collapsed, it is finding its own course: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

    Pelosi Taiwan visit: China fires another warning at US... this time from India

    Pelosi Taiwan visit: China fires another warning at US... this time from India

    I was promised Rs 25 crore for Rajya Sabha vote Rajasthan minister s explosive claim gcw

    'I was promised Rs 25 crore for Rajya Sabha vote...' Rajasthan minister's explosive claim

    Tiranga bike rally for all MPs to be held from Red Fort to Parliament on August 3; know details here - adt

    Tiranga bike rally for all MPs to be held from Red Fort to Parliament on August 3; know details here

    Zawahiri killing: Terror groups targeting India could benefit from Al-Qaeda-Taliban nexus, warn officials snt

    Zawahiri killing: Terror groups targeting India could benefit from Al-Qaeda-Taliban nexus, warn officials

    Recent Stories

    Asia Cup T20 2022: India-Pakistan clash on August 28, final to be held on September 11-ayh

    Asia Cup 2022: India-Pakistan clash on August 28, final to be held on September 11

    Indian Rupee has not collapsed, it find its own course: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

    Indian Rupee has not collapsed, it is finding its own course: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

    Commonwealth Games, CWG 2022: Nataraj registers record Indian time in 200m backstroke despite failing to enter final-ayh

    CWG 2022: Nataraj registers record Indian time in 200m backstroke despite failing to enter final

    Pelosi Taiwan visit: China fires another warning at US... this time from India

    Pelosi Taiwan visit: China fires another warning at US... this time from India

    Sex after menopause? Tips to have an amazing 'sex life' after 50s RBA

    Sex after menopause? Tips to have an amazing 'sex life' after 50s

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Gangadharrao Balakrishna Deshpande, the Lion of Karnataka snt

    India@75: Gangadharrao Balakrishna Deshpande, the Lion of Karnataka

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of the Sanyasi-Fakir revolt snt

    India@75: Story of the Sanyasi-Fakir revolt

    Video Icon
    Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej on Asianet News 'Samvad': I am a musician and an environmentalist' RBA

    Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej on Asianet News 'Samvad': I am a musician and an environmentalist'

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Rani Velu Nachiar, the first Indian queen to fight the British snt

    India@75: Rani Velu Nachiar, the first Indian queen to fight the British

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Ghanashyam Das Birla, the industrialist who helped the freedom struggle

    India@75: Ghanashyam Das Birla, the industrialist who helped the freedom struggle

    Video Icon