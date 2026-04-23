Madhya Pradesh Deputy CM Rajendra Shukla visited Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam to offer prayers. On the same day, actors Vivek Oberoi and Shamita Shetty also visited the temple. The shrine recently saw visits from Sonu Sood and Tamannaah Bhatia.

Madhya Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla on Thursday visited the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam to offer prayers to Lord Sri Venkateswara Swamy. The Deputy CM participated in various rituals and sought blessings. Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla visited the temple with his family and was escorted by security and TTD administrative staff.

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On the other hand, on Thursday, actors Vivek Oberoi and Shamita Shetty visited the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirumala and offered prayers. The actors were seen visiting the temple premises and seeking the blessings of Lord Sri Venkateswara.

Recent Celebrity Visits

Earlier in April, actor Sonu Sood offered prayers at the Tirumala Venkateswara Temple during the sacred Thomala Seva on Wednesday. The actor was accompanied by his wife, Sonali, and son Ishant as they participated in the early morning ritual dedicated to Lord Sri Venkateswara Swamy. Sonali Sood complemented the traditional setting in an elegant emerald green saree, featuring a gold zari border.

About the Tirumala Temple

The temple, dedicated to Lord Venkateswara, an incarnation of Lord Vishnu, is one of the most visited religious sites in India, attracting millions of devotees annually.

Situated atop the seventh peak of the Seshachalam Hills in Andhra Pradesh, the Tirumala Venkateswara Temple is dedicated to Lord Venkateswara, also known as Balaji. The centuries-old shrine remains one of the most visited religious sites in the country, attracting millions of devotees annually from India and abroad.

The Tirumala Venkateswara Temple is among India's most revered Hindu shrines. The centuries-old temple draws millions of devotees from across the country and abroad every year. Recent weeks have also seen several celebrity visits to the shrine.

More Devotees Offer Prayers

On Sunday, actress Tamannaah Bhatia visited Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirumala in the morning and offered prayers. Donned in traditional attire, Tamannaah sought the blessings of Lord Venkateswara.

Femina Miss India 2020 Manasa Varanasi also offered prayers at the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirumala.

Earlier, former Indian cricketer Mithali Raj and current Indian badminton player Srikanth Kidambi visited the Tirumala Venkateswara Temple in the Tirupati district.

On April 3, actor Shriya Saran visited the temple in Andhra Pradesh on Friday, offering prayers to Lord Sri Venkateswara Swamy in a traditional and spiritual appearance.