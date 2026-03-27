A 25-year-old woman whose body was found in the Pench river in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara was allegedly murdered by her husband during a car journey, with their two-year-old child present inside the vehicle.

A 25-year-old woman whose body was found in the Pench river in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara was allegedly murdered by her husband during a car journey, with their two-year-old child present inside the vehicle. Police said the accused, 28-year-old Akshay Chaurapagar, strangled his wife Pranita while the couple was travelling from Murtijapur towards Nagpur on March 23. The accused continued driving with his wife’s body in the car, unable to decide what to do next.

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After hours, he reportedly turned back towards Chhindwara and dumped the body from a bridge in an attempt to hide the crime.

The couple’s two-year-old child remained inside the car throughout the incident. Police noted that the child was asleep for most of the journey and was too young to understand the horrific crime.

The crime came to light on March 24, when the woman’s body was discovered beneath the Pench river bridge in the Singodi outpost area. Initially registered as a case of unnatural death, the investigation soon gained momentum after crucial clues emerged.

Singori police outpost incharge, Pankaj Rai, told TOI , “We received information regarding an unidentified body in Pench river on March 24, our teams went there and a case of unnatural death was registered. Pictures of the body were circulated in nearby police stations. There was a tattoo on the wrist of the woman where the name ‘Pranita’’ was written.”