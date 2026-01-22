Three members of a family from Jalaun, UP—a couple and their daughter—were killed in Gwalior after a dumper hit their motorcycle. They were on their way to an examination center for the daughter when the accident occurred on Chitora road.

Three members of a family were killed in a road accident after a dumper hit their motorcycle on which they were travelling in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district, a police officer said. The incident occurred on Chitora road under the Bijoli police station limits in the district on Thursday afternoon.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

According to the police, those who died include a couple and their daughter, residents of Jalaun district in Uttar Pradesh. The family came to Gwalior on Wednesday night for an examination of the daughter. They were heading for the exam center on Thursday and met with an accident.

Police Statement on the Accident

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Anu Beniwal said, "An accident occurred under the jurisdiction of Bijoli police station in which a husband-wife and their daughter died on the spot. The family was a resident of Jalaun in UP and they came here yesterday night for an entrance examination of their daughter, scheduled for today. The family was going towards the exam center during which they met with the accident and died. The accident was caused by a dumper and the police seized the dumper from the spot."

Investigation Underway, Driver Absconding

Soon after the accident, the dumper driver left the vehicle at the incident site and ran away from the spot. An FIR has been registered into the matter and efforts are on to arrest the dumper driver at the earliest, the officer said.