Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav launched 209 development projects worth Rs 201.64 crore in Sidhi district. He also announced a new college, a two-lane road, bridges, and efforts to secure a GI tag for the local 'Panja Dari' craft.

CM Inaugurates Development Works in Sidhi

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday laid the foundation stone and inaugurated 209 development works worth Rs 201.64 crores in Sidhi district and addressed a gathering on the occasion. Of these, 179 development works worth over Rs 68 crore were inaugurated, while foundation stones of 30 development works with an estimated cost of Rs 133.62 crore were laid. Additionally, CM Yadav also launched 505 works, worth Rs 11.58 crores, under the 'Ek Bagiya Maa Ke Naam' initiative.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Yadav said, "The state is moving towards building a new Madhya Pradesh with the cooperation of all. For a developed Madhya Pradesh, it is essential to make villages, the poor, farmers, youth, and women self-reliant, empowered, and prosperous, and the government is moving in this direction in a mission mode. No region of the state will be deprived of development, and everyone will move forward together on the path of progress."

New Infrastructure and Educational Projects Announced

In addition, at the request of local public representatives, the Chief Minister announced the opening of a new college in Bahri, which will begin in the next academic session, and the construction of a 64.54-km two-lane road from Bahri to Churhat at a cost of Rs 129 crore. He further announced the commencement of science and commerce classes at the colleges in Sihawal and Deosar. The Chief Minister also announced that the currently operating part-time Additional Collector's Court in Deosar would now be made full-time. In addition, he announced the construction of a new 500-metre-long bridge over the Gopad River in Sidhi district and a causeway over the Mahan River. He also declared the upgradation of some schools in the Sihawal Assembly constituency from high school to higher secondary level and the opening of primary health centres in some villages, adding that permanent irrigation facilities would be provided in all villages of the Bahri tehsil area.

Push for Industrial Growth and 'Panja Dari' GI Tag

"All types of industries would be established in the Sidhi district. Panja Dari is the identity of Sidhi, and several Panja Dari and carpet-weaving units are clustered in the Singhawal block. The state government is making efforts to secure a GI tag for Sidhi's 'Panja Dari' and ensure that it would be given global recognition. Substantial investment is flowing into the textile sector, which will further promote the 'Panja Dari' craft," the CM said.

Focus on Women Empowerment and Farmer Welfare

The Chief Minister said that the state government is moving forward with a firm commitment to women's empowerment. The entire year has been dedicated to increasing farmers' income, and all eligible farmers are receiving Rs 12,000 annually through combined assistance from the central and state governments. The monthly assistance provided to Ladli Behna beneficiaries will continue to increase; currently, Rs 1,500 per month is being provided. This support enables women to become entrepreneurs and become self-reliant, while helping them manage household expenses and their children's tuition fees, he said.

'Vindhya Pragati Path' to Boost Connectivity

Additionally, the CM added that connectivity in Sidhi district would further improve through the 'Vindhya Pragati Path.' Under this project, a new four-lane highway will be constructed from Bhopal through Sagar, Damoh, Katni, Maihar, Rewa, and Sidhi to Singrauli, accelerating employment opportunities and industrial development. (ANI)