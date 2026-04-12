MP CM Mohan Yadav stressed that fairs provide year-long livelihood for many and are crucial for Swadeshi. He also condemned a Congress councillor's alleged refusal to sing 'Vande Mataram', demanding an explanation from the party's leadership.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, at the New Year Fair in TT Nagar, on Saturday, emphasised how fairs provide employment opportunities to hundreds of people. While addressing the gathering at the New Year Fair, CM Yadav said that fairs are important as they allow people to earn a livelihood, with some people depending upon the opportunities that come with these fairs to earn their livelihood for the whole year.

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"How many people are getting employment from this fair. People are getting benefits in several ways. Fairs are important; they give opportunities. Several people participate in 2-3 fairs only every year and live on that livelihood for the entire year," he said. He further added, "On this occasion, when we talk about Swadeshi, fairs have their own importance in Swadeshi. Just as the water chestnut is available during the winter, the mango is available during the summer. We have such a wide variety of products. The Prime Minister is promoting Shri Anna (coarse grains); we too should give importance to Shri Anna."

CM Slams Congress Over Vande Mataram Incident

Earlier on Saturday, Yadav slammed the Congress after a woman councillor of the Congress party, Fauzia Sheikh Alim, allegedly refused to sing 'Vande Mataram' during proceedings of the Indore Municipal Corporation. Reacting to the incident, he questioned the party's top leadership, asking state Congress president Jitu Patwari and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi to explain why such behaviour is being encouraged within the party.

"A Congress councillor's refusal to sing Vande Mataram in the municipal corporation house proceedings was unfortunate, reflecting the character of a Congress representative. Congress State president Jitu Patwari and National president and leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi must explain why their members are encouraged to behave in this manner, insulting the sacrifices of patriots," CM Yadav told ANI. The Chief Minister further said that he was pained by the incident and also demanded accountability from the state Congress leadership. (ANI)