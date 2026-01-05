Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav visited Jaipur for the Rajasthan DigiFest-TiE Global Summit 2026. He stressed the shared heritage and development between the two 'brother states', highlighting their joint work on the PKC river-linking project.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday arrived in Jaipur to attend the Rajasthan DigiFest-TiE Global Summit 2026, being held in the state capital.

MP, Rajasthan are 'brother states': CM Yadav

CM Yadav also stressed that Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan are brother states that share development and heritage, highlighting the governments of both states working jointly on the Parbati-Kalisindh-Chambal (PKC) river-linking project. "I have come to Rajasthan to attend the Rajasthan Digi Fest. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country is progressing in all the sectors, including Information technology (IT). Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh are brother states and both share a common civilizational history. Recently, we have also been working jointly on the Parbati-Kalisindh-Chambal (PKC) river linking project. In such a situation, there is shared heritage as well as development," the Chief Minister told reporters.

He added, "To ensure that the youths of Rajasthan as well as Madhya Pradesh get employment opportunities and with this perspective, I have come here for this major event. IT holds great importance today. I hope this event is successful and helps to generate employment opportunities for youth."

MP to Showcase Tech and Investment Vision

According to an official release, CM Yadav will lead the Madhya Pradesh delegation and present the state's technology and investment vision, with a focus on emerging and high-growth sectors. He will share a comprehensive overview of opportunities in Madhya Pradesh's priority technology domains with global investors and industry representatives.

Engagement with Industry and Innovators

Additionally, he will tour the Innovation Expo and visit the Madhya Pradesh Pavilion, where he will interact with startups, innovators and industry representatives. He will also hold one-on-one meetings with CEOs, investors and global industry leaders to discuss strategic investment opportunities and the prospects for long-term collaboration in Madhya Pradesh.

The Madhya Pradesh Department of Science and Technology is participating as a Silver State Partner at the TiE Global Summit 2026. This partnership is in line with the memorandum of understanding signed with The Indus Entrepreneurs Rajasthan during the MP Tech Growth Conclave 2.0 held on November 27, 2025. (ANI)