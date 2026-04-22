MP CM Mohan Yadav addressed a BJP training camp in Indore, emphasizing organisational strength. Separately, his cabinet approved a major policy change, increasing compensation for rural agricultural land acquisition to four times the market rate.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav attended a one-day Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) training camp held at Daly College in Indore district on Wednesday and addressed the gathering.

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CM Yadav underscored the importance of an organisation-driven structure and noted that such initiatives play a crucial role in strengthening both the organisation and individual members. "Today I attended this training program. Our state president and various speakers from all states conducted the training program throughout the day here. This is a key characteristic of our party that our organisation-based system is always ideologically strong for every task, and along with strengthening the organisation, it also brings transformation in individuals' lives. It is a privilege for me to attend the last session of this program. Madhya Pradesh is an organisation-based state, such activities keep going on here," CM Yadav told reporters.

Cabinet Hikes Compensation for Farm Land

Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister chaired a cabinet meeting in Bhopal, where the council of ministers approved the various key decisions in the interest of the farmers and for the public welfare. The cabinet approved an increase in compensation for the acquisition of agricultural land in rural areas, ensuring that farmers will now receive four times the market rate. The decision comes after the Cabinet doubled the multiplication factor to 2.0 under the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Rules, 2015. With this revision, compensation for rural agricultural land will rise from double to four times the market value, while the existing compensation structure in urban areas remains unchanged.

The Council of Ministers further approved approximately Rs 33,985 crore for various sectors, which include infrastructure construction and development works such as irrigation, health, education, and roads. (ANI)