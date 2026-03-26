CM Mohan Yadav inaugurated Shri Hanuman Lok's first phase in Pandhurna, unveiling development works worth over Rs 362 crore. He also announced a second phase, a new hospital, and a PM Shri helicopter service from Bhopal to Orchha.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav inaugurated the first phase of Shri Hanuman Lok at the Jamsawli Temple in Pandhurna district on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navmi on Thursday and laid inauguration and foundation-stone of various development works worth over Rs 362 crores. Among the developmental works, CM Yadav inaugurated 31 projects worth Rs 111.63 crore and performed 'bhoomi pujan' of 33 works worth Rs 251.18 crore, according to an official release.

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Further Announcements and Community Initiatives

The Chief Minister also announced the second phase of development works for Jamsawli Shri Hanuman Lok and informed that a small 10-bed hospital would also be constructed there for the convenience of devotees. He added that the PM Shri helicopter service from Bhopal to Raja Ramchandra Dham, Orchha, will be launched on Friday.

Additionally, the CM distributed loan sanction letters to women from self-help groups and land lease certificates to farmers. Farmers who have done outstanding work in natural farming were honoured with commendation certificates on the occasion.

Administrative Development in New District

The Chief Minister further highlighted that the newly formed Pandhurna district had long been in need of a Collectorate and a Superintendent of Police Office. Along with fulfilling this requirement, the district has also received buildings for the District Panchayat and Janpad Panchayat offices.

Key Announcements for Pandhurna

He also made several important announcements for the district. The second phase of development works of Jamsawli Shri Hanuman Lok will be initiated. An indoor and outdoor stadium will be constructed on 10 acres of land in Pandhurna. Adequate funds will be provided for the development works of municipalities in the district. A Women's Police Station will be established in Pandhurna, and a proposal will be sent to establish an Agricultural Development Centre in Saunsar.

Major Infrastructure Projects Initiated

The CM laid the foundation stone for several development projects which include the Joint District Office Building to be constructed at a cost of Rs 69.49 crore, along with development works related to the District Hospital and Government Science College.

The Superintendent of Police Office, to be built at a cost of Rs 21.48 crore, and several other police department works were also initiated. A Railway Over Bridge in Pandhurna, to be constructed at a cost of Rs 61.38 crore, is among the major projects. (ANI)