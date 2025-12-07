Madhya Pradesh govt hosted a workshop on NEP-2020 implementation, attended by Governor Mangubhai Patel, CM Mohan Yadav and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. They discussed challenges and opportunities to make MP a leading educational state.

The Madhya Pradesh government held a one-day workshop on the theme "Implementation, Challenges and Opportunities of National Education Policy-2020 in Madhya Pradesh" on Sunday. The workshop had Governor Mangubhai Patel as the chief guest and Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav as chair, according to official statement. The workshop commenced with the national anthem at the Kushabhau Thakre Auditorium. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Higher Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar, School Education Minister Uday Pratap Singh, and Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Minority and Backwards Classes Welfare Krishna Gaur were also present.

Governor Patel on Making MP a Leader in Education

Governor Patel said that Madhya Pradesh must make efforts with clear direction, defined goals, and a coordinated work culture to become a leading state in educational transformation. The National Education Policy-2020 is a symbol of the confidence that youth hold in transforming society and the nation. It is a visionary plan to give a new direction to India's future, rooted in the principle of holistic development. He appreciated the collective initiative to deliberate on the challenges and opportunities of implementing the NEP in the context of Madhya Pradesh's unique circumstances.

Governor Patel said that the policy's provisions, such as the Integrated Undergraduate Program, the Multiple Entry and Exit System, the Academic Bank of Credits, and a research-oriented environment, offer opportunities to make higher education more flexible, modern, and globally competitive. For this, the state's higher education institutions must strengthen innovation, quality faculty development, digital infrastructure, and industry-academia partnerships in a time-bound manner.

He emphasised the need to promote foundational literacy and numeracy through mother-tongue-based experiential learning, improved teacher training, modern technology, and innovative pedagogies. Governor Patel said that to prepare students for the 21st century, it is essential to build skills through artificial intelligence, digital literacy, and new dimensions of self-learning--requiring 'out-of-the-box' thinking. He stated that the successful implementation of the policy is not merely an administrative exercise but a collective national effort. He cited Gujarat's Doodh Sanjeevani scheme, noting that providing milk to students improved both nutrition levels and school attendance. He said that sending children to school does not absolve parents of responsibility--parents also play a crucial role in children's overall development.

CM Yadav on Integrating Gurukul Ethos with Modern Academia

Chief Minister Yadav stated that Madhya Pradesh is a leading state in implementing the NEP-2020. The state views the NEP not merely as an educational reform but as a means to enhance skill development, innovation, and cultural resurgence. He said that by addressing university vice-chancellors as "Kulaguru," the state has integrated the ancient Gurukul ethos with modern academia. Chief Minister Yadav noted that great personalities who changed the course of history were shaped by their teachers: Maharshi Vishwamitra, who nurtured Lord Rama's capabilities; Acharya Sandipani, who enriched Lord Krishna's knowledge; and the scholars of Emperor Vikramaditya, who contributed to his governance. He also referred to Raja Bhoj's engineering marvel, the 'Bhoj Tal', which continues to be a subject of study to this day. Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the NEP has opened new avenues for youth to enhance and expand their capabilities. He highlighted that the state has established 370 Sandipani Schools, which combine the dignity of the Gurukul system with the efficiency of the digital era. Prime Minister Excellence Colleges have been started in every district, and higher education institutions are being named after great personalities of the state. The Sandipani Schools of Indore and Ratlam have earned global recognition. Various innovations have enhanced the quality of education and improved learning outcomes across the state.

Union Minister Stresses on Restoring Indian Ethos, New-Age Skills

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan thanked the state government for prioritising education and acknowledged Madhya Pradesh's significant contribution to preserving India's cultural and knowledge traditions. He said that scientific approach, philosophical clarity and spirituality have always been core elements of Indian education. The NEP aims to restore the Indian ethos in the education system, which Macaulay's model disrupted.

Call for Community Participation and Innovation

Minister Pradhan emphasised the need to introduce New-Age Skills such as Quantum Computing and Artificial Intelligence in academic institutions. He stressed the need to ensure that students continue their education consistently up to Class 12, to link research with local needs, to enhance community participation in educational institutions, and to make institutional management more socially accountable. He also encouraged replacing expensive bouquets at events with fruit baskets and suggested involving the community in campaigns to provide nutritious food to children. He said that employment-oriented and innovation-driven education must be transformed into a mass movement.

State Ministers Highlight Key Initiatives

School Education Minister Uday Pratap Singh said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Yadav, continuous efforts are underway to provide better resources, education, and encouragement to students. Madhya Pradesh has become the second state in the country to implement the dual-examination system. The state has seen remarkable improvement in Class 10 and 12 results over the last decade. Activities are in progress to implement the NCERT curriculum in state schools, and book distribution camps have been organised at the block level for private schools at affordable prices.

Higher Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar said that implementing the NEP in the state integrates Indian knowledge traditions. Special efforts are being made to promote employment-oriented education. Facilities have been provided to upload mark sheets and degrees on DigiLocker. Initiatives are being undertaken to study the state's agricultural heritage and tribal knowledge systems.

Focus on Innovation and Practical Excellence

School Education Secretary Sanjay Kumar highlighted Raja Bhoj's creativity, noting Madhya Pradesh's long history of education and intellectual pursuits. He said that the NEP is being implemented to enhance learning outcomes, promote curiosity and innovation, and achieve practical excellence in emerging technologies. The workshop began with the screening of a short film on the Sandipani Schools run in the state. Mayor of Bhopal Municipal Corporation Malti Rai, MLAs Rameshwar Sharma and Bhagwandas Sabnani, Director of the Madhya Pradesh Hindi Granth Academy Ashok Kadel, senior officials, vice-chancellors of government and private universities, principals, educationists, and students were present. (ANI)