Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav condemned Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's 'terrorist' remark against PM Modi and demanded an apology. Kharge made the comment in Tamil Nadu, later clarifying he meant the PM 'terrorises' opponents.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav demanded an apology from the Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge over his "terrorist" remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Speaking to ANI, Yadav criticised Kharge's remarks targeted at PM Modi, further stressing that the Congress should reflect on its behaviour and conduct. "For the Congress President to make such a flippant remark about Prime Minister Narendra Modi, I condemn this. The Congress is making one mistake after another, to the point where it seems that the people of Congress should reflect on their behaviour, their conduct, and their past. I demand that the Congress President apologise and refrain from such incidents in the future," he said.

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Kharge's Controversial Remark

This comes after Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge courted controversy on the last day of the election campaign in Tamil Nadu, earlier today. Highlighting opposition unity during the defeat of the Delimitation Bill, which had also been linked to the passage of the Women's Reservation Bill, the Congress President criticised the AIADMK for supporting the BJP and labelled PM Modi a 'terrorist who does not believe in equality.' "I also thank the Tamil Nadu people who have given MPs to us, that's why we were able to fight and defeat the bill. This is the land of scientific thinking and ideals of Periyar, Dr. Ambedkar, Annadurai, great Kamaraj and Karunanidhi. These people stood for this woman's reservation, justice, equality, and fraternity. Modi is not for these principles and one more thing I want to tell how this AIADMK people who themselves put the photo of Annadurai, how can they join with Modi who is a terrorist and who won't believe in equality, his party won't believe in equality and justice and these people are joining with them, it means that they are weakening democracy, they are weakening the philosophy of Annadurai, Kamaraj, Periyar and Karunanidhi and Babasaheb Ambedkar. The Congress-DMK alliance will continue to deliver welfare, inclusive growth, quality education and accessible healthcare," he said.

Kharge Clarifies His Statement

When questioned on the choice of words, Kharge quickly defended himself, claiming that he meant to say that the PM was terrorising his political opponents "He (PM Modi) is terrorising people and political parties. I never said he is a terrorist. What I mean, I want to clarify, is that Modi always threatens. The institutions like ED, I-T and CBI are in his hands. He wants to take delimitation also into his hands," Kharge said. (ANI)