Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav's cabinet approved Rs 24,200 crore for state development. Key decisions include a revised Rs 19,472 crore for the Indore Metro, a new healthcare policy, and outsourcing of Community Health Centres in three districts.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav chaired a cabinet meeting held at state secretariat in Bhopal on Tuesday and approved projects and schemes worth Rs 24,200 crore to boost infrastructure development and public welfare across the state.

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Indore Metro Rail Project Gets Major Boost

Among the major decisions, the Cabinet approved a revised cost and additional financing package worth Rs 19,472.29 crore for the Indore Metro Rail Project. The revised project cost has been increased to Rs 12,889.38 crore from the original estimate of Rs 7,500.80 crore, while additional financing of Rs 6,582.91 crore has also been sanctioned.

Healthcare Initiatives Approved

The Cabinet also constituted a five-member Cabinet Sub-Committee to examine the proposed Madhya Pradesh Mega Healthcare Infrastructure Incentive Policy-2026 for philanthropic institutions. The policy aims to encourage investment in world-class tertiary and super-speciality healthcare facilities, expand medical education and improve access to quality treatment for poor patients.

In another significant decision, the Cabinet approved a pilot project to operate Community Health Centres in Rewa, Dewas and Guna through an outsourcing model to address the shortage of doctors and strengthen rural healthcare services. The project will be reviewed over a five-year period and may be expanded to other centres if found successful.

Wildlife Conservation and Rehabilitation

For wildlife conservation and rehabilitation of villages located in ecologically sensitive areas, the Cabinet approved Rs 2,381.15 crore under Project Tiger and Project Elephant for the period 2026-31. The amount includes Rs 1,250 crore for rehabilitation and compensation related to the relocation of villages from protected forest areas.

Support for Tribal Students

The council of ministers further approved Rs 687 crore for educational and residential facilities for tribal students through aided institutions operating in 22 districts. The scheme will support hostels, Ashram schools, Balwadis and health centres serving tribal communities.

Boost for Sericulture and Rural Employment

To promote sericulture and generate rural employment, Rs 639.25 crore was approved for continuation of various schemes under the Directorate of Sericulture over the next five years. The funds will be used for silk production, cluster development, marketing infrastructure and support for cocoon producers, weavers and entrepreneurs.

Additional Financial Sanctions

Additionally, the Cabinet sanctioned Rs 531.78 crore for labour welfare schemes, industrial safety measures and implementation of labour laws.

Additionally, Rs 492.45 crore was approved for strengthening the Directorate of Local Fund Audit and maintaining departmental assets under the Finance Department. (ANI)