The MP Cabinet approved 373 posts for new AYUSH hospitals and amended a solar pump scheme for farmers. It also extended the Mission Vatsalya child welfare scheme, providing Rs 4,000 monthly, and approved benefits for medico-legal officers.

Posts Approved for New AYUSH Hospitals

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav chaired a cabinet meeting at the Secretariat on Tuesday, and the council of ministers gave nod to several key decisions. The Cabinet has approved 373 posts and 806 human resource services on a call basis to operate 50-bed AYUSH hospitals in 12 districts and a 30-bed hospital in Barwani district. The sanctioned posts include 52 Class-1 posts, 91 Class-2 posts and 230 Class-3 posts. Additionally, the approved human resource services comprise 91 Class-2 posts, 117 Class-3 posts, and 598 Class-4 posts. The management of these human resources will be undertaken through the National AYUSH Mission.

Amendment to 'PM Krishak Mitra Surya Yojana'

In another decision, the Cabinet approved amendments to the 'Prime Minister Krishak Mitra Surya Yojana' concerning the installation of solar pumps for irrigation. Under the revised provisions, farmers will now have the option to receive a solar pump of one higher capacity than their currently sanctioned level. Accordingly, farmers with a 3 HP (Horsepower) temporary electricity connection will be eligible for a 5 HP solar pump, while those with a 5 HP connection will be able to obtain a 7.5 HP solar pump.

Mission Vatsalya Scheme Extended

The council of ministers also approved the continuation of the Non-Institutional Service Scheme under Mission Vatsalya, including Sponsorship, Foster Care and After Care, across all districts of the state for the next five years. Eligible children will receive a monthly financial assistance of Rs 4,000 under this scheme. Children leaving child care institutions after completing 18 years of age will be linked with employment-oriented training through After Care to empower them economically.

The scheme benefits children of widowed, divorced or abandoned mothers, orphans, children living with extended families, children of parents suffering from incurable diseases, children of parents unable to provide physical and economic care and children requiring care as per Juvenile Justice Act 2015 such as homeless, disaster-affected, child laborers, victims of child prostitution, AIDS affected, street children, runaways, disabled, missing, exploited, and abused children.

Administrative and Personnel Decisions

The Cabinet further approved the 2025 recruitment and service rules for scientists, officers, and staff of the MP Science and Technology Council.

Additionally, the Cabinet approved the extension of revised pay scale benefits (7th Pay Commission) to officers of the Medico-Legal Institution, effective January 1, 2016, thereby placing them on par with the Public Health and Medical Department.

Furthermore, the Cabinet approved the creation of nine new posts in the newly constituted District Legal Services Authority, Agra-Malwa. Posts include one Secretary, one District Legal Aid Officer, one Assistant Grade-2, two Assistant Grade-3, two Order Implementers, and two Peons. (ANI)