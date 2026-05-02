At least nine people died after a cruise boat capsized in Jabalpur, MP. The captain blamed a sudden storm, saying he tried to return but the vessel overturned. A rescue boat was absent, and search operations are ongoing for the missing people.

Captain Recounts Tragic Moments Recounting the sequence of events, Patel said the cruise began under normal weather conditions. "I set out from here at 5:16 PM. When I started, there was no storm or anything. There were light waves like the ones right now," he said. However, after nearly 20 minutes into the journey, he sensed a change and decided to head back."We had been out for 22 minutes and then I thought we should return. We were on our way back... the wind started blowing hard. I instructed the cruise staff to give everyone life jackets," Patel said, adding that the situation deteriorated rapidly within minutes.According to him, strong winds and high waves made navigation extremely difficult. He said that despite throttling the boat to reach shore within minutes, the vessel failed to respond effectively. "It takes about 10 minutes to reach the shore, but the boat didn't reach and it overturned. We tried our best... but the boat was not ready to reach any of the corners of the shore," he said.Patel further revealed that although life jackets were distributed, not all passengers complied. "Some people were dancing downstairs... my son told me they were not wearing life jackets. I went and told them that the weather had worsened and they should wear them," he said.The captain recalled that as conditions worsened, water began entering the vessel rapidly. "It is hard to say, maybe five to seven minutes. The waves came all of a sudden. It was submerged and then it capsized," he said, describing the chaos onboard.Patel, who was in the upper cabin, said he managed to rescue a few children before escaping himself. "I pulled out three to four children... everyone was screaming. I was among the last to get out. It was very difficult," he added.Visibly shaken, Patel expressed deep remorse over the incident. "I regret it 100 per cent... I haven't eaten or slept for three days. I only see those children," he said. He also acknowledged that the rescue boat, which is typically deployed alongside cruise trips, was not present that day due to a shortage of staff. However, he maintained that the severity of the storm might have rendered any rescue attempt ineffective. "In such big waves, a rescue boat could have capsized itself," he said. Search and Rescue Operation Underway Meanwhile, SDOP Lokesh Dawar said search operations resumed early Saturday morning. "Rescue operation resumed around 6 am today. NDRF, SDRF and the Army teams are continuously carrying out the search operation. The diving team too is at it since morning. We have not received any information about any more bodies or survivors so far," he said.Multiple agencies, including the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and Army personnel, remain engaged in combing the water body and surrounding areas. Divers are conducting underwater searches as part of efforts to locate any remaining missing persons. Investigation and Safety Concerns Officials said the incident is under investigation, with a focus on safety protocols, staffing levels, and weather preparedness. Questions have also been raised regarding the absence of the rescue boat during the trip, which is considered a standard safety measure.The tragedy has once again highlighted the risks associated with sudden weather changes and the need for stricter adherence to safety norms in tourist boating operations. Authorities have urged operators to ensure compliance with all guidelines to prevent such incidents in the future. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) Three days after a cruise boat capsized in Madhya Pradesh, killing at least nine people, the vessel's captain, Mahesh Patel, has recounted the final moments, saying a sudden and violent storm left little time to react despite efforts to return safely to shore. The tragic incident, which occurred during what was initially a routine cruise outing on April 30, has left families grieving and triggered an extensive search and rescue operation. Authorities confirmed that nine bodies have been recovered so far, while 28 people were rescued in the immediate aftermath. Several others were feared missing, prompting continued search efforts in the area.Recounting the sequence of events, Patel said the cruise began under normal weather conditions. "I set out from here at 5:16 PM. When I started, there was no storm or anything. There were light waves like the ones right now," he said. However, after nearly 20 minutes into the journey, he sensed a change and decided to head back."We had been out for 22 minutes and then I thought we should return. We were on our way back... the wind started blowing hard. I instructed the cruise staff to give everyone life jackets," Patel said, adding that the situation deteriorated rapidly within minutes.According to him, strong winds and high waves made navigation extremely difficult. He said that despite throttling the boat to reach shore within minutes, the vessel failed to respond effectively. "It takes about 10 minutes to reach the shore, but the boat didn't reach and it overturned. We tried our best... but the boat was not ready to reach any of the corners of the shore," he said.Patel further revealed that although life jackets were distributed, not all passengers complied. "Some people were dancing downstairs... my son told me they were not wearing life jackets. I went and told them that the weather had worsened and they should wear them," he said.The captain recalled that as conditions worsened, water began entering the vessel rapidly. "It is hard to say, maybe five to seven minutes. The waves came all of a sudden. It was submerged and then it capsized," he said, describing the chaos onboard.Patel, who was in the upper cabin, said he managed to rescue a few children before escaping himself. "I pulled out three to four children... everyone was screaming. I was among the last to get out. It was very difficult," he added.Visibly shaken, Patel expressed deep remorse over the incident. "I regret it 100 per cent... I haven't eaten or slept for three days. I only see those children," he said. He also acknowledged that the rescue boat, which is typically deployed alongside cruise trips, was not present that day due to a shortage of staff. However, he maintained that the severity of the storm might have rendered any rescue attempt ineffective. "In such big waves, a rescue boat could have capsized itself," he said.Meanwhile, SDOP Lokesh Dawar said search operations resumed early Saturday morning. "Rescue operation resumed around 6 am today. NDRF, SDRF and the Army teams are continuously carrying out the search operation. The diving team too is at it since morning. We have not received any information about any more bodies or survivors so far," he said.Multiple agencies, including the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and Army personnel, remain engaged in combing the water body and surrounding areas. Divers are conducting underwater searches as part of efforts to locate any remaining missing persons.Officials said the incident is under investigation, with a focus on safety protocols, staffing levels, and weather preparedness. Questions have also been raised regarding the absence of the rescue boat during the trip, which is considered a standard safety measure.The tragedy has once again highlighted the risks associated with sudden weather changes and the need for stricter adherence to safety norms in tourist boating operations. Authorities have urged operators to ensure compliance with all guidelines to prevent such incidents in the future. (ANI) Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source