Rajya Sabha MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney announced a Rs 25 lakh bravery award for Captain Smit Machchhar, who averted a major tragedy despite being injured in a cockpit attack. The MP has also requested national honours for the pilot's actions.

Rajya Sabha MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney on Friday announced a bravery award of Rs 25 lakh in honour of Captain Smit Machchhar, who averted a major tragedy despite sustaining serious injuries in a cockpit attack.

MP Announces Bravery Award, Calls for National Honours

In a post on X, Sahney said, "A brave act deserves to inspire a generation. Today, @sunfoundationIn announces the 'Smit Machchhar Bravery Award' of Rs 25 Lakhs."

"Captain Smit Machchhar's extraordinary courage in the face of a life-threatening cockpit attack, despite being seriously injured, helped avert a major tragedy and save the lives of those on board," he added.

The MP also said he has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking national honours for the pilot. "I have also written to Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji, requesting that Captain Smit Machchhar be considered for the Ashoka Chakra and a National Bravery Award. May his courage inspire our youth to serve with courage, responsibility and an unwavering commitment to human life," Sahney said.

A brave act deserves to inspire a generation. 🇮🇳✈️ Today, @sunfoundationIn announces the “Smit Machchhar Bravery Award" of Rs 25 Lakhs Captain Smit Machchhar’s extraordinary courage in the face of a life-threatening cockpit attack, despite being seriously injured, helped avert… pic.twitter.com/WeiB7zTp6q — Vikramjit Singh MP (@vikramsahney) October 2, 2026

Family Expresses Pride, Prays for Recovery

Following pilot Captain Smit Machchhar’s extraordinary courage in averting a major aviation disaster despite suffering serious injuries during a life-threatening mid-air cockpit attack, his family in Rajkot on Friday expressed immense pride in his actions, noting that the entire nation is praying for his swift recovery.

Speaking to ANI in Rajkot, the pilot's cousin, Pulkit Machchhar, said, "He is actually my cousin; our family, our community, and the entire nation are proud of the courage he displayed and the lives he saved through his actions. It is a matter of immense pride for our family and the entire country; naturally, when a national leader issues a personal statement, it is a proud moment, and the work he has done is a source of pride for everyone."

Sharing an update regarding Captain Machchhar's health, he added, "Direct communication isn't permitted right now; there was just one conversation with the family where we learned he is in the recovery stage. Everyone is praying for his speedy recovery and for him to return soon."

Details of the Mid-Air Crisis

The September 30 security crisis involved the flight operating from Dubai to Tel Aviv, where the Omani co-pilot allegedly stabbed the commander in an apparent terror-driven attempt to bring down the plane.

The confrontation triggered a steep descent, causing the aircraft to drop approximately 16,000 feet within two minutes before the transmission of a hijacking distress signal.

Despite sustaining severe injuries, Captain Smit Machchhar fiercely resisted the assailant. Assisted by flight crew members and passengers who breached the flight deck to restrain the attacker, the crew successfully reasserted command of the aircraft.

The plane subsequently touched down safely during an emergency landing in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, ensuring that all 180 occupants disembarked without injury. (ANI)