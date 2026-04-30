Four people died and 15 were rescued after a cruise boat capsized in Jabalpur's Bargi Dam. Rescue efforts are ongoing. In a separate incident, a bus carrying a wedding party overturned near Rajgarh, killing three people and injuring 30.

Bargi MLA Neeraj Singh on Thursday said that the rescue operations are underway after a cruise boat capsized in Jabalpur's Bargi Dam, in which four people were killed. "The cruise, which used to regularly make several trips and take tourists on pleasure rides, sank today around 6:15 PM. There were 29 tourists on board along with two cruise crew members. So far, rescue efforts have brought 15 people out alive, and the bodies of 4 people have been recovered. Rescue operations are ongoing... Our effort is to rescue all the people," Neeraj Singh said.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said that "15 citizens have been safely rescued" after a cruise boat capsized in Jabalpur's Bargi Dam, in which four people were killed. CM Mohan attributed the incident to a "severe storm".

CM Mohan Yadav said in a post on X, "Through swift rescue operations, 15 citizens have been safely rescued. Efforts are underway to locate those who are missing as quickly as possible." "In this hour of crisis, the state government stands in full solidarity with the affected families with complete sensitivity, and every possible assistance is being ensured," he said.

Bus carrying wedding party overturns in Rajgarh

A bus carrying a wedding party overturned near Rajgarh, killing three people and injuring 30 others, a police officer said.

According to Biaora police station in-charge Virendra Dhakad, the bus was travelling from Rached village in Morena district to Ujjain when the accident occurred near Kachri. "A bus carrying a wedding party from Rached village in Morena district to Ujjain met with an accident near Kachri. Around 30 people were injured, with eight reported in serious condition. The rest are receiving treatment and are said to be stable." Dhakad told ANI.

"Three people have been killed", he added. The accident took place at around 5:30 AM, when a bus operated by Darmay Travels, carrying members of the Tomar family," he added. (ANI)