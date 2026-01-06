A case for rioting and attempted murder was registered against 30 people in MP's Guna district. They allegedly pelted stones at police who went to pacify a protest over an adult woman's decision to marry of her own free will.

A case has been registered against 30 individuals for allegedly pelting stones on police personnel who went to pacify a protest over an adult woman's decision to marry of her own will in Guna district, an official said on Tuesday. The incident was reported near Penchi village, within the jurisdiction of the Chachoda police station limits in Guna district, on Monday evening (January 5). The case has been registered under relevant sections of rioting and attempted murder, he added.

Background of the Dispute

Inspector General of Police (IG, Gwalior Range) Arvind Saxena told ANI, "An 18.5-year-old girl left her home without informing anyone on December 28, and later she appeared before the police station. In the meantime, she also claimed that she had married through the Arya Samaj or any other statutory organisation. When her statement was recorded, she clarified that she did not wish to return home. As a result, she was taken to a One Stop Centre through the Chachoda police station. On January 5, her family arrived and requested to see her. Since she is an adult and has voiced her opposition, the police explained the legal situation. The girl was asked again, and she stated that she had already given her statement. After that, her family was persuaded to leave."

Protest Escalates into Violence

"In the meantime, some extremist elements joined the crowd and attempted to block a road near Penchi village. A police constable, Narendra Ojha, arrived at the scene and tried to reason with them, but they misbehaved and obstructed him. Later, police from the Binaganj outpost arrived and tried to pacify the crowd. But they were met with stones, injuring some officers. There were 30 people involved in this incident, and a case of rioting and attempted murder has been filed against those 30 individuals," the officer said.

Investigation and Arrests Underway

The IG further said that the wounded officers were receiving medical care, and raids were conducted at several locations yesterday. Efforts were underway to arrest the suspects quickly. The situation is currently under control. The Superintendent of Police has been instructed to analyse all the aspects of the incident and arrest the accused at the earliest, he added.