A mountaineering expedition at 16,000 feet took an unexpected turn for Yogeshwari Bohare when she got her period in the middle of the mountains, far away from basic menstrual hygiene supplies.

A mountaineering expedition at 16,000 feet took an unexpected turn for Yogeshwari Bohare when she got her period in the middle of the mountains, far away from basic menstrual hygiene supplies. With no sanitary pads available and no other women around to turn to for help, the mountaineer came up with an improvised solution using tissue paper and medical tape.

Bohare shared a video of the experience on Instagram, shedding light on the often-overlooked challenges women face during high-altitude expeditions. Her resourcefulness has drawn attention to the realities of menstruation in remote and demanding environments.

In the video, Bohare revealed that her period had started the previous night. With another four to five days left at the location and no sanitary pads available, she decided to make do with whatever supplies she had.

She layered several pieces of tissue paper, folded them to create a thicker absorbent layer and used medical tape to secure the edges. After putting together the makeshift sanitary pad, she held it up to the camera, explaining that she would have to see whether it worked.

While sharing the video, Bohare explained that she had little choice but to find an alternative because sanitary pads were unavailable and she was the only woman around.

Reflecting on the experience, she highlighted how mountains teach lessons that go far beyond climbing. According to Bohare, expeditions demand adaptability, resilience and the ability to find practical solutions when circumstances become challenging.