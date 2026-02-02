Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal initiated the Motion of Thanks debate in Lok Sabha, hailing President Droupadi Murmu's address as 'remarkable' and a vision for 'Viksit Bharat' under PM Modi's leadership, praising her as the first tribal president.

Sonowal Hails President's Address as 'Remarkable'

The motion of thanks has begun for President Droupadi Murmu's address in the Lok Sabha. Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Sarbananda Sonowal rose to initiate the debate. He called the President's address "remarkable" and lauded the President for being the first tribal President of the country.

"I realise that when I am asked to move the motion on the President's address to the joint assembly of the parliament on January 28th, it is a matter of immense honour and privilege bestowed on me. The President's address has been remarkable. First in the new quarter of the year, setting the stage for the next 25 years," he stated. Further emphasising the President's reputation, he called the address, "manifestation of a great nation."

"The address was delivered by the first-ever tribal president, the second female president and most importantly by the youngest Indian to become president of the nation with the largest youth population. This is not a happy coincidence but manifestations of a great nation on the move to regain its past glory," he asserted.

A Vision for 'Viksit Bharat' and Inclusive Growth

Sonowal lauded the address as inclusive and in accordance with the central government's vision for Viksit Bharat. He appreciated the government's efforts towards the upliftment of the underprivileged sections of the society, reiterating the slogan of Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas.

"The address was all inclusive nd provided vision for future, social justice, inclusive growth and building of Viksit Bharat. As a member of the tribal community from Assam, I am honoured by the inclusive and equitable growth opportunities the government offers to people from all sections of society, including garib, adivasi, mahila, dalit, yuva, and annadata. Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikaas, Sabka Vishwas is not merely a slogan but a guiding principle of the government," the Minister said.

'Century of Inclusion' Under PM Modi's Leadership

He further underscored the role of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, under whose leadership he said this century has turned into a century of inclusion, justice and self-reliance.

"This century will be known as maa bharati;s century of inclusion, equitable justice, vikaas, and atmanirbharta. The President's address is not an accounting of the government's accomplishments but rather a powerful narrative of civilisation marching towards its destiny under the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership," Sonowal said.

Contrasting BJP's Progress with Previous Govt's Failures

He further criticised the previous Congress-led Central government, noting its shortcomings, including corruption, policy paralysis, poor connectivity, etc. In contrast, he highlighted the BJP government's efforts to advance the nation.

"Before 2014, during the Congress government, India suffered policy paralysis, corruption-driven governance, delayed projects, disconnected regions and low national self-confidence," he said.

"After 2014, India chose decisive leadership, rapid growth and all-around progress with special emphasis on Dr BR Ambedkar's principles of equality and social justice," he added.

India's Economic Growth Highlighted

Sonowal hailed the Prime Minister's efforts in bolstering India's economic growth, making it the fourth-largest economy.

"The policies once considered impossible are now reshaping the nation's socio-economic landscape. From the five fragile economies in the world, we have today become the fourth-largest economy. Modi hai to mumkin hai," Sonowal said.

Opposition to Speak

Later, Leader of Opposition (LoP) Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, including Congress MPs Tariq Anwar, Amarinder Raja Warring, Anto Antony, and Jothimani, will speak during the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address. (ANI)