A 27-year-old woman admitted to killing her six-year-old son with her live-in partner in Kuruli. The duo drowned the child after assaulting him, later claiming he died of a heart attack.

A six-year-old boy was killed by his mother and her live-in partner at Kuruli village in Khed on April 4, police said. The woman and her partner allegedly banged the child’s head against a bathroom wall before drowning him in a bucket at the man’s apartment.

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After the incident, the pair transported the boy’s body to her parents’ home in Beed district. They told her family that the child had died of a heart attack. Suspicion arose when her father noticed inconsistencies and informed the in-laws. On seeing injury marks, the in-laws alerted local police.

Suspicion Leads To Arrest

The Parali Rural police sent the body for post-mortem, which confirmed drowning as the cause of death. Initially, a case of accidental death was registered, and the woman was handed over to South Mahalunge police.

Police sub-inspector S R Jaybhaye said during interrogation the woman admitted to killing her son. She was arrested, while a search was launched for her partner.

Jaybhaye explained that the woman, originally from Beed district, had been estranged from her husband. Four months ago, she began living with her husband’s friend, a cab driver, along with her son.

According to police, the woman revealed her partner had been pressuring her for the past month to send the boy away, either to her parents or back to her husband. She claimed the child had become an obstacle in her new relationship.

Investigators said the duo killed the boy by assaulting him and drowning him in a bucket. They then transported the body to Beed in the cab. The suspicions of her parents and in-laws ultimately led to police involvement.

The woman has been remanded to police custody for five days. Authorities confirmed that investigations are ongoing and efforts continue to trace her partner.