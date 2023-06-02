Most tobacco quitters in India from Uttar Pradesh: Survey

The survey was based on data from the NTQLS, which received a total of 71,39,473 interactive voice response (IVR) calls between May 30, 2016, and April 30, 2023.

The Vallabhbhai Patel Chest Institute (VPCI) released the findings of a survey conducted on the calls received by the National Tobacco Quit Line Services (NTQLS), a central government initiative.

The survey revealed that the majority of tobacco quitters in the country were from Uttar Pradesh. This information was shared on 'World No Tobacco Day' on May 31. The survey was based on data from the NTQLS, which received a total of 71,39,473 interactive voice response (IVR) calls between May 30, 2016, and April 30, 2023.

Out of these calls, 20,43,227 were counselled, including 9,96,302 inbound calls, 26,80,657 outbound calls, and 3,91,160 registered by the call centre. The survey highlighted that Uttar Pradesh had the highest number of callers, with 1,23,508 calls received.

Among the individuals studied, 40 per cent (1,56,644) successfully quit tobacco use. Dr Raj Kumar, the director of the Vallabhbhai Patel Chest Institute, expressed the institute's objective to prevent individuals from starting tobacco use and assist those who wish to quit.

The National Tobacco Quit Line Service (NTQLS) provides information and counselling for tobacco quitting. The survey data also revealed that 98 per cent of callers were men, 5 per cent were transgender individuals, and 2 per cent were women. The highest number of tobacco consumers surveyed had completed their education till class 10.

Alongside treating chest diseases, the VPCI operates the NTQLS as an initiative of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The NTQLS, which has been active for seven years, aims to help people overcome tobacco and smoking addiction. Dr Kumar acknowledged the effectiveness of the counselling and guidance provided by the NTQLS call centre for tobacco users who want to quit.

The NTQLS was inaugurated in 2016 and has since expanded its services with an increased number of counsellors and staff. The toll-free number for the centre is 1800112356, and it operates three satellite centres in NIMHANS Bengaluru, Dr B Borooah Cancer Institute in Guwahati, and Tata Memorial Centre in Mumbai.