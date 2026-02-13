BJP leader Dilip Ghosh criticised Humayun Kabir's plan for a mosque in Murshidabad named after Babar, saying society won't accept it. Kabir, chief of Jan Unnayan Party, expressed confidence in the project and launched a 'Babri Yatra'.

BJP's Dilip Ghosh Slams Proposal

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Dilip Ghosh on Friday criticised Jan Unnayan Party chief Humayun Kabir for his remarks about the construction of a mosque in Murshidabad named after Babar, stating that such a move would not be acceptable to society. Speaking to ANI, Ghosh said that the Ram Temple had been built with contributions from people across India and abroad, and that donations had exceeded the required amount. He said that while building a mosque was permissible, it should not be named after Babar. "The Ram Temple has been built, and people from across the country and abroad have sent money, even more than they need. You build a mosque, but no mosque will be built in this country in the name of Babar... If you are Humayun, it does not mean that you can build a mosque in the name of Babar; the society will not accept this. Many attempts have been made, but none have been successful," Dilip Ghosh told ANI.

Jan Unnayan Party Chief Confident of Construction

Earlier on Thursday, Jan Unnayan Party Chief Humayun Kabir expressed confidence that the new 'Babri Masjid' in Murshidabad's Rejinagar will be built, noting that members of the Muslim community support its construction. Speaking to ANI, Kabir said, "The Muslim population supports the Babri Masjid. This Babri Masjid will be built for sure...I have good relations with the non-Muslims as well.", further emphasising that he only wants the betterment of everyone.

'Babri Yatra' March Launched

The Jan Unnayan Party Chief had also launched the 'Babri Yatra' march from Plassey in Nadia district to Rejinagar in Murshidabad district. Speaking during the yatra, Kabir said, "The work of Babri Masjid has been started, and today the Babri Yatra has also started... This yatra will end after we cover 285 kilometres." The march aimed to cover a distance of 285 kilometres, highlighting issues related to the Babri Masjid. (ANI)