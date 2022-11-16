Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Gujarat Election 2022: BJP kidnapped our Surat candidate Kanchan Jariwala, claims AAP

    "Since yesterday, Kanchan and his family have been missing. He had gone to have the nomination paperwork reviewed. After his nomination was examined, BJP goons immediately took him away as soon as he left office. Currently, his location is unknown," said AAP leader Manish Sisodia.

    First Published Nov 16, 2022, 1:01 PM IST

    Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal has claimed that its candidate in Gujarat and his family have been missing since Tuesday, November 15, 2022. Party leader Manish Sisodia, on Wednesday, said, "BJP has kidnapped AAP candidate Kanchan Jariwala." Kanchan Jariwala is the AAP candidate from Surat (East) for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly Elections.

    Sisodia added that the BJP was 'panicking' about losing the Gujarat poll and had thus kidnapped an AAP candidate.

    "Since yesterday, Kanchan and his family have been missing. He had gone to have the nomination paperwork reviewed. After his nomination was examined, BJP goons immediately took him away as soon as he left office. Currently, his location is unknown," said AAP leader Sisodia. 

     

    "This is so dangerous. Not merely a candidate is being kidnapped; democracy is being kidnapped," he further claimed. Several AAP leaders have posted the claims.

    "Kanchan Jariwala, our Surat (East) candidate and his family have been missing since yesterday. First, the BJP attempted to have his nomination rejected. However, his nomination was accepted. Afterwards, he was pressured to withdraw his nomination. Has he been kidnapped?" questioned Arvind Kejriwal via Twitter. 

     

    Raghav Chadha of the AAP dubbed it the "murder of democracy." The BJP has yet to respond to the AAP's charges.

    The ruling party, which has been in power in Gujarat for 27 years, is facing an aggressive challenge this time from the AAP, which has turned the state's traditional BJP versus Congress rivalry into a triangular contest.

    Gujarat will hold elections for a new government on December 1 and 5. On December 8, the results will be announced.
     

