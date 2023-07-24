Monsoon session: War of words erupt as Oppn demand PM Modi to make statement on Manipur violence at Parliament

Amid the Monsoon Session, several opposition leaders have raised adjournment motion notices to initiate discussions on the critical situation in Manipur. The opposition is calling for an unrestricted debate, allowing all parties to voice their concerns without time limitations.

As the country continues to be gripped by the uproar over the Manipur violence, the opposition alliance, INDIA, has called for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to issue a comprehensive statement on the sexual atrocities occurring in the state during a parliamentary session. Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh emphasized that any discussion on the matter should only occur after PM Modi makes his statement.

In response to the situation, the Centre has agreed to conduct a short-duration discussion on the Manipur issue, with the Home Minister set to provide a response. However, the opposition remains steadfast in their demand for the prime minister's statement as a prerequisite for any further discussion. This demand highlights the seriousness of the issue and the urgency for the government to address the concerns raised by the opposition and the public.

Manipur violence: Kuki-Meitei divide must be bridged at the earliest

In a tweet, Ramesh said, "The 3rd day of Monsoon session of Parliament begins today. INDIA's demand is straightforward. PM should make a comprehensive statement on the horrific post-May 3 developments in Manipur, after which a discussion would take place to express our collective sense of pain, anguish and desire for reconciliation."

"No 5D drama that PM does to escape responsibility in such situations: He denies, 'distorts', diverts, deflects and 'defames'. Will he rise to the occasion? Manipur is waiting. The nation is watching," the Congress general secretary said.

On the other hand, the government has accused the opposition of evading a debate on this crucial matter and has questioned their commitment to addressing it. In turn, the opposition has also accused the government of avoiding discussions on the Manipur issue.

As a result of the impasse between the opposition and the government, both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have been unable to conduct any significant legislative business.

Meanwhile, in relation to the viral video showing two women subjected to appalling abuse in Manipur, the Manipur Police arrested another suspect on Saturday. This arrest adds to a total of six individuals apprehended in connection with the incident that took place on May 4, 2023. The ongoing investigation highlights the seriousness with which the authorities are addressing the issue and attempting to bring the perpetrators to justice.