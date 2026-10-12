Congress MP Jairam Ramesh attacked the Centre for not proroguing the Monsoon Session for a record 60 days. He alleged the delay was due to the government's failed attempt to pass 'dangerous' delimitation bills, for which it couldn't muster a majority.

Congress general secretary and MP Jairam Ramesh launched a sharp attack on the central government, questioning why the Monsoon Session of Parliament has not yet been prorogued despite being adjourned sine die on August 13, alleging that the ruling dispensation's efforts to push through "dangerous Bills on Delimitation" have collapsed.

In a post on X, the Congress leader highlighted that the 60-day gap has surpassed all previous records, including a 28-day delay witnessed in 2015. "Today is the 60th day that the Monsoon Session of Parliament has still not been prorogued after having been adjourned sine die on Aug 13, 2026. The gap has broken all records long ago—the previous one being the 28-day delay for the Monsoon Session in 2015," Ramesh said.

'Delimitation bills have failed miserably'

He alleged that the delay stemmed from attempts by the government to secure the numbers required for contentious legislation. "It is clear that the outgoing Union Home Minister’s desperate efforts to muster up a super-tainted two-thirds majority in the Lok Sabha to pass the Modi Govt’s dangerous Bills on Delimitation have failed miserably," he wrote.

Claiming that cracks have appeared within the ruling coalition, the senior Congress leader said, "A number of NDA allies themselves have been opposed to the Bills and they have suddenly found new courage. Meanwhile, Gyanesh Gate has overwhelmed the country. The evil designs of the PM and the HM were defeated resoundingly in the Lok Sabha on April 17, 2026 because of the unity and solidarity of the Opposition. That is intact even though the HM has split some Opposition parties."

Congress demands all-party dialogue

Ramesh urged the Centre to initiate broad political consultations and address concerns regarding the electoral machinery. "The Modi Govt should now gracefully prorogue both Houses and open a genuine All-Party dialogue on the way forward for Delimitation as has been demanded repeatedly by Opposition leaders," he said.

"But first it will have to secure the resignation of the CEC, suspend the SIR and take steps to restore public faith and trust in the entire election system that has been very badly subverted. But perhaps it is too much to expect the two subverters themselves to take such steps. Ultimately, however, the Constitution will prevail and the resolve of the people will overcome," Ramesh added.

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