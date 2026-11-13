J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah have strongly condemned the killing of two Special Police Officers in Kishtwar district, expressing deep sorrow and standing in solidarity with the families of the victims.

LG Manoj Sinha Condemns Killing of Two SPOs in Kishtwar District

Kishtwar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 13 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday strongly condemned the killing of two Special Police Officers (SPOs) in Kishtwar district, expressing grief over the loss of the police personnel who laid down their lives in the line of duty.

In a post on X, Sinha expressed condolences to the families of the deceased personnel and strongly denounced the attack. "I am deeply grieved by the tragic loss of the brave personnel of Jammu & Kashmir Police, Shri Babi Chand and Shri Rashpal Kumar, who laid down their lives in the line of duty at Kishtwar. I strongly condemn the cowardly attack," he said.

I am deeply grieved by the tragic loss of the brave personnel of Jammu & Kashmir Police, Shri Babi Chand and Shri Rashpal Kumar, who laid down their lives in line of duty at Kishtwar. I strongly condemn the cowardly attack. Their courage, unwavering dedication and selfless service to the nation will always be remembered. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families in this hour of immense grief. We stand shoulder to shoulder with them in solidarity. — Manoj Sinha (@manojsinha_) November 13, 2026

Paying tribute to the two personnel, the LG said their courage and dedication to the nation would always be remembered. "Their courage, unwavering dedication and selfless service to the nation will always be remembered. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families in this hour of immense grief. We stand shoulder to shoulder with them in solidarity," he added.

JK Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday also expressed profound grief, strongly condemning the incident as a "cowardly act of violence" and extending condolences to the bereaved families. In a post shared on X, the Office of the Chief Minister said the Chief Minister was deeply anguished over the tragic killing of SPOs Rashpal Kumar and Babi Chand and prayed for strength and courage for their families to bear the irreparable loss.

"The Chief Minister has expressed profound grief and anguish over the tragic killing of two Special Police Officers, SPO Rashpal Kumar and SPO Babi Chand, in Kishtwar district. Strongly condemning the cowardly act of violence, the Chief Minister extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for strength and courage to bear this irreparable loss," the office wrote.

The bullet-riddled bodies of the two personnel, identified as Babi Chand (57) and Rashpal Kumar (45), were recovered on Thursday morning, a day after they went missing in the remote Dachhan belt of Kishtwar district. The two SPOs were posted with the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the local police at Kiyar village in Dachhan. They went missing on Wednesday while travelling from their camp towards an Army post at Dharna-Marwah. (ANI)